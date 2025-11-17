Carlos Alcaraz Reveals 'Most Difficult Match' He's Ever Played

The vast majority of tennis fans have to be content with the conclusion of the 2025 ATP season. Carlos Alcaraz took the year-end No. 1 ranking, while Jannik Sinner got some revenge by winning the championship match.

However, the mood on the ground was different in Turin, Italy. Fans booed Alcaraz on the streets and on the videoboard inside Inalpi Arena. He was later cheered during his post-match speech, but the damage was done.

When the Italian crowd realised what they’d done 🤣💀#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/6kvnmkuE6U — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 13, 2025

After securing his spot in the finals, Alcaraz said, "Facing Jannik with his home crowd on an indoor court is one of the most difficult challenges in our sport right now."

Alcaraz was not wrong, as he faced an arena almost full of Sinner supporters. While the Italian tennis fans were never out of line during the match, they made their support for Sinner heard.

Carlos Alcaraz embracing the final with Sinner in enemy territory 😈#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/ovm3b8oJdO — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 15, 2025

During his post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked if it was the most hostile environment he had ever played in. He replied, "Well, first of all, they didn't affect me at all. So there were some times that I really didn't like it.

"You know, feeling this energy, even though it was, I'm going to say it wasn't against me, it was more cheering for him. But I like to feel this kind of energy in this environment, even though it wasn't cheering for me. So I think he deserves that energy from the crowd."

Paris Bercy 2021

🎙️ Carlos Alcaraz: “I haven't talked too much about it, but the most difficult match that I have ever played in my career with the crowd was in Paris Bercy 2021. I will not forget it in my whole life because it was a… I grew up a lot from that match.”pic.twitter.com/qPOygw1mkg — Daily Alcaraz (@alcarazdaily) November 16, 2025

Surprisingly, Alcaraz did not stop his answer there. He proceeded to reveal the most difficult match he ever played and how much it impacted his career. It was against Hugo Gaston in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters.

"I haven't talked too much about it, but the most difficult match that I have ever played in my career with the crowd was in Paris Bercy 2021. I will not forget it in my whole life because it was a turning point. I grew up a lot from that match, but that match was the most difficult match that I have ever played with a crowd."

Alcaraz ends the 2025 season as the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight titles. Now, the Spanish superstar will prepare to represent his country in the Davis Cup before embarking on a series of exhibition events during the short off-season.

