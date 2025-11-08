Carlos Alcaraz Talks Court Speed, Ankle, and Djokovic at ATP Finals

The 2025 ATP Finals is just days away, but there is still plenty of work the top players must take care of before the start of the year-end tournament: practice, photo shoots, and the pre-tournament press conference.

As always, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz gave some of the most insightful answers when discussing a range of important topics during his various media interviews. Below are the three key quotes from Alcaraz's media availability on Friday.

Court Speed

Carlos Alcaraz on the court at the 2025 ATP Finals. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Court speeds have been a huge issue in men's tennis this fall. Ever since Roger Federer introduced the theory that tournament organizers are using the surface to help Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, later endorsed by Alexander Zverev, the entire sport has focused on court speeds.

The ATP Finals will be played on the indoor hard court at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Alcaraz has practiced on it for the past few days and shared his first impressions with the media.

"I really like the speed of the court here in Turin. To be honest, I also liked it in Paris, but I didn't play well tactically. But with these days of training we're getting a clearer idea of how to play on this type of court," said Alcaraz.

Ankle Injury

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a sprained ankle in Tokyo. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Alcaraz suffered a sprained ankle early in the Tokyo Open, but still went on to win the tournament. However, he has played with a heavily taped ankle since the injury, and it has remained a concern among fans. Alcaraz gave an update on his ankle in an interview with Marca.

"I'm feeling much better and freer on court… we're gradually removing layers so the ankle gains strength and stability... I'm already sliding with my left leg."

Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

One of the most frustrating elements of this year's ATP Finals is that we still do not know the entire field. Novak Djokovic refuses to publicly commit to playing the tournament, despite what tournament organizers say.

Meanwhile, that leaves Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime (and the rest of the field) in a holding pattern to see if the greatest tennis player of all time will compete.

Later today, Djokovic will face Musetti in the ATP 250 Athens and then presumably make his decision. Alcaraz expressed frustration with the situation, while remaining respectful to Djokovic.

"Well, I mean it's obviously it is a bad situation for everyone, but you know, as Taylor (Fritz) said, he has the right to do it. He has played this tournament many years. He has won this tournament many years.

Obviously, for the promoter for everything is not the the right situation, but it is his decision and we had to go with it and accept it."

The 2025 Nitto ATP Finals will be held from November 9-16. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

