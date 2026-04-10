Carlos Alcaraz Ties John McEnroe Record at Monte-Carlo Masters

As much as Carlos Alcaraz tries to deflect attention away from the pressure he's facing this clay court season, there is no denying his greatness. It was cemented in his match against Alexander Bublik on Friday afternoon in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinal.

Alcaraz rolled over Bublik in straight sets: 6-3, 6-0. The Spanish superstar reached the Monte-Carlo semifinals for the second consecutive year with the victory. Moreover, Alcaraz picked up his 300th ATP Tour-level match win.

Bringing 300 up in style 😮‍💨@carlosalcaraz's best points in his first meeting with Bublik! 🍿#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/vueOhrxvy2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 10, 2026

Alcaraz now has a career record of 300-67. By reaching the incredible career milestone, Alcaraz is tied for the third fastest player to reach 300 singles victories in the Open Era, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.

Only Rod Laver (355 matches) and Jimmy Connors (363 matches) did it faster than Alcaraz. Keeping with good company, Alcaraz tied American tennis legend John McEnroe by hitting the mark in 367 singles matches. Of course, that also means Alcaraz beat each member of the "Big Three" as well as Jannik Sinner in the race to 300 wins.

Always good vibes between Carlos and Bublik 🤝 @CarlosAlcaraz wins their first meeting, but now we're looking forward to a battle on grass 👀 🌱 #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/HJPWAaYoHj — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 10, 2026

At just 22 years old, Alcaraz has won seven Grand Slam titles and 300 career victories. Per José Morgado, Alcaraz has now won eight consecutive matches in Monte-Carlo Masters. Additionally, he has 16 consecutive wins on clay and has reached 14 Masters 1000 quarterfinals

"Obviously, I'm very happy about my 300th win on the ATP Tour," said Alcaraz with a smile on his face during his on-court interview after the match. "And yeah, hopefully, many more to come."

"I started the match pretty well," Alcaraz added. "I had points to be two breaks up and didn't make it, and then I lost a bit of the feeling on the ball. I had to run side to side a lot, had to defend, and then a few games gave me a lot of confidence in the match.

I was playing aggressively, and I played a great and solid match against a player that you don't know what they will produce next. I am happy to get through and to play another semifinal here."

When you're @CarlosAlcaraz the options are truly endless 😳



Listen to Jim Courier breakdown this shot from the World No. 1 🎙️ #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/4JbO4kM4Vy — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 10, 2026

Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 1 with a singles record of 20-2 with two singles titles. He will face the winner of Valentin Vacherot and fifth-seed Alex de Minaur in the semifinal at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Saturday, April 11.

The Monte-Carlo Masters runs from April 5-12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.