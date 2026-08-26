Chipotle Offers Fans Free Food for Every Taylor Fritz Win at the US Open

Chipotle is turning every one of Fritz's wins into free food, giving tennis fans a reason to cheer for every win beyond just the scoreboard.

How the Promotion Works

On Monday, August 24th, Chipotle announced its “Every Win Tastes Better” campaign, which provides fans with a buy-one-get-one-free entrée offer after every singles win recorded by Taylor Fritz at the 2026 US Open. After each victory, Fritz will post a unique text-to-win code on his Instagram Story, and fans who text that code to 888-222 first will score the BOGO deal, redeemable on the Chipotle app or website.

The offers scale up as Fritz advances. A first-round win unlocks 2,500 BOGO codes, a semifinal victory unlocks 5,000, and if Fritz somehow completes the run and wins the title, Chipotle says it will release 10,000 codes at once. The promotion runs from August 25 through September 8, or until codes run out, whichever comes first.

Why the Pairing Makes Sense

Fritz has been a Team Chipotle athlete for three seasons, wearing the brand's logo on his sleeve during matches and holding a Chipotle Celebrity Card that gives him free food year-round. This shows the pairing isn't just a marketing stunt for the tournament, but instead a mutually beneficial relationship.

Chipotle's senior vice president of brand marketing, Stephanie Perdue, said the partnership reflects something real about his routine, “Taylor doesn't just represent Chipotle on the court, our food is genuinely part of how he prepares and competes.”

That routine reportedly extended to his title run in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, when Fritz said he ate Chipotle on his off days and before night matches throughout the tournament.

The Collab Goes Beyond Free Food

The collaboration even extends beyond the BOGO codes. Chipotle has teamed up with Penn to release a limited-edition tennis ball caddy styled after Chipotle's foil-wrapped burrito, complete with a can of Penn's new Pro Penn Marathon+ balls inside.

Fritz will hand out the caddies in person during a Fan Week appearance on August 26 at Chipotle's Third Avenue location in New York City, with the first 30 fans in line between 10:30 and 11 a.m. getting access to the giveaway.

The Bigger Picture

Fritz enters the tournament as a former US Open finalist chasing a bigger goal: no American man has won the singles title in New York in 23 years. Every match he wins now comes with a little extra incentive for the fans in his corner, and if his run goes deep, Chipotle's promotion could turn into one of the best fan activations of the tournament.