Coco Gauff Gives Injury Update Ahead of Miami Open Semifinal

One of the biggest storylines entering the 2026 Miami Open was the health of Coco Gauff. The 22-year-old retired from her match against Alex Eala at Indian Wells due to an arm injury, with an MRI revealing a nerve issue.

However, Gauff made it clear that she did not want to miss her South Florida homecoming at the Miami Open. That meant entering the WTA Masters 1000 event with no expectations. So far, the shift in mindset has worked. On Tuesday night, Gauff defeated an under-the-weather Belinda Bencic in a hard-fought quarterfinal showdown: 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Three of Gauff's four matches in Miami have gone to three sets. A reporter asked Gauff how her arm felt following the match during her post-match press conference. "Honestly, my arm, I didn't feel it at all today, and it was funny because I was thinking like mid-second set, I was like, 'Oh, I didn't feel it at all,'" said Gauff.

She continued, "And then I felt it in the third set when it was up 40-love, and that on that one forehand, and I just took some Advil and was fine. But I think it's doing well. I feel like, for the fact that I didn't feel it until the third set today, and it was only on a sporadic kind of shots.

It's such a weird thing because I only feel it sporadically, but yeah, it's way better than Indian Wells, where I was feeling it on everything, and then here I'm sporadically. So, I definitely think it's trending in the right direction, and yeah, it's not to the point where I think it's affecting my play. It's just something you just feel like, oh, okay."

Reporters then asked about her new mindset, and Gauff explained, "Honestly, I'm not thinking about the title. I think I've played enough of these tournaments to know the semis is just as far from the title as the first round, almost in a way.

So, I'm not thinking about it honestly. I'm really just happy and proud to be here. Definitely didn't think this was the year that it would be my breakthrough here, but I'll take it."

Gauff elaborated, "I have to believe that I belong where I am. I think sometimes I can get impostor syndrome. Even when they're saying my accomplishments when I walk or during the warm-up, it doesn't feel like me, and I'm like, 'Oh, oh, I actually do have a good career.'"

Gauff will face Karolína Muchová in the semifinals on Thursday, March 26. The Miami Open runs through March 29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.