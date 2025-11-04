Coco Gauff Reveals Key to Victory Over Jasmine Paolini in WTA Finals
Today's group stage match between the third-seeded Coco Gauff and eighth-seeded Jasmine Paolini was a win-or-go-home match for the two players who dropped their first match of the WTA Finals on Sunday.
It was not a huge surprise that Paolini lost to the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week, but Jessica Pegula's three-set win over Gauff was an upset. Many of Gauff's technical issues flared up during the loss to Pegula.
However, Gauff played much better today. She did not hit any aces, but only double-faulted three times. Gauff won points on 67% and 75% of her first and second serves, respectively. She broke Paolini in 4/7 opportunities, while only getting broken 1/5 times.
Coco Gauff's Serve
Gauff revealed what she was most proud of in her post-match interview, "Definitely serve. I thought I served smart, and, yeah, I think overall return, everything. I don't think Jasmine was 100% today, so I would like her to give her well wishes in her next few matches here today. Playing singles and doubles is not easy.
However, the biggest key to victory was her mindset. Gauff mentioned it during her on-court interview and again later when speaking with the Tennis Channel.
When asked about mental fortitude she could share with fans, Gauff said, "I don't know, I just try to give myself the best chance to win. I felt like my last match, I wasn't so positive, so I was just trying not to let that be a repeat of today."
Coco Gauff's Mental Strength
When asked if she felt the pressure of defending her WTA Finals title, Gauff replied, "Yes, and no. Knowing that no one has defended it in however many years definitely takes the pressure off, and honestly, yeah, there's a reason.
You're playing the top eight in the world; this round robin format is so hard. I'm used to, like, when I'm losing, sulking in bed for a few days, and having to come back and play matches is so unique. So, yeah, I'm just happy that I was able to get through this one today."
Gauff improves to 48-15 on the season. She will face Aryna Sabalenka in her next match on Thursday, November 6. Gauff holds a 6-5 advantage over Sabalenka, including their last meeting in the 2025 French Open final.
The 2025 WTA Finals runs through November 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.