Coco Gauff Vomits, But Finds a Way in Madrid Open

Last year, an unexpected power outage across Spain plunged the Madrid Open into darkness, leaving tennis players and fans in the dark. Coco Gauff revealed the details of the scary day. This year, a stomach illness is wreaking havoc in the draw.

Yesterday, Iga Swiatek had to retire mid-match against Ann Li due to gastrointestinal issues. On Sunday, Gauff became the latest star afflicted with the stomach bug during her third-round match against Sorana Cîrstea.

Coco Gauff on battling illness to beat Cirstea in Madrid



"I know you're not feeling 100% but champions find a way and that's exactly what you did today. Tell us how you were able to do that."



Coco: "I don't know. Honestly, I was just trying to finish the match and one point… pic.twitter.com/9iFX3v98IG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 26, 2026

Gauff had to call a medical timeout and vomit off the court during the second set. She took some medication to help her finish the match. Ultimately, Gauff won in three sets: 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. When asked how she did it, Gauff gave an honest answer.

"Yeah, I don't know," Gauff said. "Honestly, I was just trying to finish the match, and one point turned into another. I think I got what everybody else is having here in Madrid, unfortunately. So, just gonna try to push through for it tomorrow."

"My luck today just wasn't good"



Coco Gauff after recovering from vomiting on court to beat Sorana Cirstea in three sets 💪 pic.twitter.com/BexOVaUioC — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 26, 2026

She added, "Honestly, I was trying not to like throw up like on the court. That was the main thing. Yeah, it was a weird, weird feeling today. I don't know. I don't know how I got through it, but I don't know. I pulled out of Indian Wells, so I'm not someone who likes to pull out, so I didn't want to pull out again today. So I'm glad I was able to get through it."

Gauff confirmed that she felt better by the third set, "I did start to feel better, like not feeling like I had to throw up. They gave me some pills, so that definitely helped. But I was really tired. But once I could play while being tired, it's just the first part was like literally just trying to keep whatever I ate down, and once they gave me something to help with that. And then I was just like nauseous and tired, but I can deal with that."

Gauff is the WTA World No. 3 with a singles record of 19-7 with zero titles. She will face the 13-seed Linda Noskova in the fourth round tomorrow. Gauff made it to the finals of the Madrid Masters last year before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 2026 Mutua Madrid Open runs through May 3. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.