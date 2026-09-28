Czechia Dominates Yet Again at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

On Sunday, September 27th, the Czechia team won their 12th title at the Billie Jean King Cup, the international tournament once known as the Federation Cup. This victory means that Czechoslovakia (now Czechia) has won just under a fifth of the 62 titles won at the annual competition.

Czechia Wins Their 12th Title

At the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Czechia faced Ukraine. Karolina Muchová won the first match against Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). Linda Nosková then won the second match and secured the title by defeating Elina Svitolina in a much tighter two-set match that went 6-3, 7-6(5).

Competing as Czechoslovakia and then the Czech Republic, the team has now won 12 of the 13 finals they have played at the Billie Jean King Cup. However, it is their seventh win competing as the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic’s 2026 Team

The Czech Republic’s 2026 team at the Billie Jean King Cup was captained by former tennis player Barbora Strýcová. It was her first win as the team’s captain, but she was there for the six BJK titles Czechoslovakia won between 2011 and 2018.

On the player side, WTA No. 6 Linda Nosková and No. 8 Karolina Muchová naturally led the team, so it was not surprising that they took home the defining two singles wins at the finals. Czechia’s team also included No. 26 Marie Bouzková, No. 28 Sára Bejlek, and No. 53 Kateřina Siniaková. These rankings make them the only team to have every player within the WTA top 100.

Quarterfinals and Semifinals

In the quarterfinals this year, the Czech Republic first faced Great Britain. The first singles match saw Bouzková defeat Sonay Kartal in three sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-4). The next and defining win came when Nosková took down Katie Boulter in straight sets (6-2, 7-6). The doubles match with Muchová and Siniakova against Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart was not played.

At the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals, Czechia again won 2-0, this time against Spain. Muchová defeated Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 6-4. Nosková then took down Cristina Bucşa in a tougher, but still straight-sets battle (7-6, 6-2).

Past BJK Domination by Czechia

As Czechoslovakia and then as the Czech Republic, Czechia has won an impressive 11 titles during the history of the Billie Jean King Cup. Their first win came back when it was called the Federation Cup in 1975, and they defeated Australia 3-0 thanks to Martina Navratilova and Renáta Tomanová.

In the 1980s, Czechoslovakia won four more titles over six years at the annual team tournament. They won in 1983, 1984, 1985, and then one last time in 1988 largely thanks to the legendary Helena Suková and her equally fierce teammate, Hana Mandlíková. In 1995, the Federation Cup was renamed after the great WTA player, Billie Jean King.

The Czech Republic won six titles in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and then lastly in 2018. This eight-year period of domination was due to many great Czech singles and doubles players, including Petra Kvitová, Lucie Šafářová, Karolína Plíšková, and now-captain Barbora Strýcová.