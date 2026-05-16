Daniil Medvedev Discusses Jannik Sinner's Health at Italian Open
On Saturday afternoon, Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in a rain-delayed Italian Open semifinal match: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Usually, the weather stopping the match last night in the third set would have been the biggest story. However, it was the Italian superstar's health.
Sinner revealed in his on-court interview that he struggled sleeping last night after the match was postponed. "Usually, during the night I never struggle to sleep, but this night was not easy," Sinner said. "When you're in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again, you never know what's going to happen.
"It's basically a new start to the match. There are nerves again. But I'm very happy with how I handled the situation. Very happy to be back in the final."
During the second set last night, Medvedev voiced his displeasure about Sinner calling a medical treatment for quad cramps. The Russian argued with chair umpire Aurélie Tourte in French. After today's loss, Medvedev was asked about Sinner's "health crises" during his post-match press conference, and he struck a more diplomatic tone.
During the second set last night, Medvedev voiced his displeasure about Sinner calling a medical treatment for quad cramps. The Russian argued with chair umpire Aurélie Tourte in French. After today's loss, Medvedev was asked about Sinner's "health crisis" during his post-match press conference, and he struck a more diplomatic tone.
Look, it's very tough to play him," Medvedev said. "So to win a point, you need to hit a lot of shots. I try to win the points, so I hit a lot of shot. I don't know if maybe there was something else, but the points were physical. It was tough for me, as well. He was struggling."
Medvedev concluded, "Again, whenever someone is going to be good enough to play against Jannik in the baseline game, because there is no other way to win, it's going to be struggle for both. We saw in Monte-Carlo, he was struggling as well, but he won. That he struggles is not a problem for him to win. The only kind of chance you have is to play this 30-shot rally, try to win them. Then you both going to struggle."
With today's win, Sinner continues his historic run at ATP Masters events. He will face Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday. Sinner is currently the ATP World No. 1 with a singles record of 35-2 with four singles titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr