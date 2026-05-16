Daniil Medvedev Discusses Jannik Sinner's Health at Italian Open

On Saturday afternoon, Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in a rain-delayed Italian Open semifinal match: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Usually, the weather stopping the match last night in the third set would have been the biggest story. However, it was the Italian superstar's health.

Sinner revealed in his on-court interview that he struggled sleeping last night after the match was postponed. "Usually, during the night I never struggle to sleep, but this night was not easy," Sinner said. "When you're in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again, you never know what's going to happen.

Daniil Medvedev at the net: “You’re too good”



🐙🫂🦊 pic.twitter.com/k4UmBsOgPr — janniksin archive (@sinnervideos) May 16, 2026

"It's basically a new start to the match. There are nerves again. But I'm very happy with how I handled the situation. Very happy to be back in the final."

During the second set last night, Medvedev voiced his displeasure about Sinner calling a medical treatment for quad cramps. The Russian argued with chair umpire Aurélie Tourte in French. After today's loss, Medvedev was asked about Sinner's "health crises" during his post-match press conference, and he struck a more diplomatic tone.

Medvedev was asked about Sinner struggling physically during their match, ‘That he struggles is not a problem for him to win… Whenever I play Novak, it's a bit the same. Novak many times was struggling against me physically…’



“What's your opinion about Jannik physical crisis?… pic.twitter.com/IZs71uQfqa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 16, 2026

During the second set last night, Medvedev voiced his displeasure about Sinner calling a medical treatment for quad cramps. The Russian argued with chair umpire Aurélie Tourte in French. After today's loss, Medvedev was asked about Sinner's "health crisis" during his post-match press conference, and he struck a more diplomatic tone.

Look, it's very tough to play him," Medvedev said. "So to win a point, you need to hit a lot of shots. I try to win the points, so I hit a lot of shot. I don't know if maybe there was something else, but the points were physical. It was tough for me, as well. He was struggling."

Jannik Sinner was asked about the physical issues he struggled with during the match against Medvedev last night, ‘It’s normal that not every day we feel 100%. I tried to play with the best possible energy I have’



“I wanted to know if the physical problems you had last night,… pic.twitter.com/SGpEU9LoAa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 16, 2026

Medvedev concluded, "Again, whenever someone is going to be good enough to play against Jannik in the baseline game, because there is no other way to win, it's going to be struggle for both. We saw in Monte-Carlo, he was struggling as well, but he won. That he struggles is not a problem for him to win. The only kind of chance you have is to play this 30-shot rally, try to win them. Then you both going to struggle."

With today's win, Sinner continues his historic run at ATP Masters events. He will face Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday. Sinner is currently the ATP World No. 1 with a singles record of 35-2 with four singles titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.