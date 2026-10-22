Davidovich Fokina the Latest to Show Long-Awaited First Title Can Spark a Run

It was one of the most captivating scenes of the 2025 tennis season.

A classy gesture from Alex de Minaur 👏



He consoles Davidovich Fokina after a heartbreaking final. 💔#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/KYGpyzppib — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 28, 2025

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, at the time chasing the first title of his career, lost the championship match in Washington, D.C., to Alex De Minaur after having multiple opportunities to clinch victory.

As despondent as the Spaniard may have been then, he’s been sitting near the top of the world since, having just captured the Shanghai Masters 1000 tournament. That was Davidovich Fokina’s third title of 2026, after an initial breakthrough in Mallorca, Spain, before Wimbledon and another in Chengdu, China, last month.

After losing his first five career finals, Davidovich Fokina is clearly locked in now. Sometimes, it just takes that first one to get the ball rolling. Here’s a look at several players, past and present, who went down a similar path.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Started: 0-8 in finals; Currently: 9-13

The Canadian definitely came out swinging as he raced up the pro rankings after a successful junior career. Within his first four years on the ATP Tour, Auger-Aliassime reached eight singles finals, a U.S. Open semifinal and the world top 10. He finally notched his first tournament triumph in 2022 at the 500-level tournament in Rotterdam, and would go on to three more title-winning runs that year. He’s continued to establish himself among the best in the men’s game, especially when playing indoors.

Alexander Bublik

Started: 0-4; Current: 9-8

Kazakhstan’s top player often leaves observers amazed by his shot-making ability and antics. It took a little while for that title-winning mentality to shine through. Bublik advanced to four finals under three different playing conditions before claiming the crown in Montpellier, France, in 2022. At his best on faster surfaces, Bublik surprised everyone with a two-tournament winning streak on clay last year.

Cedric Pioline

Started: 0-9; Finished: 5-12

Surely, if a player reaches championship matches at a Masters 1000 tournament (1993 Monte Carlo) and a Grand Slam (1993 U.S. Open) within their first four career finals, a title would be easy to come by. Actually, it was anything but for the elegant all-courter from France. Pioline, who advanced to his first final in 1992 didn’t win a tournament until his 10th try in 1996. The former world No. 5 would go on to take the top prize five times, winning at least once on all four playing surfaces: clay, grass, hard and carpet.

Francesca Schiavone

Started: 0-8; Finished: 8-12

Playing through one of the more difficult eras in women’s tennis, Schiavone lost to future Hall of Famers in four of her first eight championship matches. Still, the Italian maintained a consistent presence within the top 20 throughout the Aughts, and finally was crowned a tournament champion in 2007 at the Austrian Open. Three years later, with a 3-10 finals record, she recorded the biggest accomplishment of her career when she won the French Open.