Emma Raducanu Into Miami Open Quarterfinal With Dominant Win
On a sunny day in South Florida, Emma Raducanu steamrolled Amanda Anisimova in straight sets during the fourth round of the Miami Open: 6-1, 6-3.
While Raducanu has won one Grand Slam (the 2021 US Open), she has never won another title at any level on the WTA Tour. In fact, today's win advances Raducanu into her only quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 1000 event.
Raducanu referenced her play at Indian Wells and subsequent coaching change when speaking with the media after the match.
"I've come a long way in the last week, I think, since Indian Wells," Raducanu said on Sky Sports Tennis.
Raducanu added, "I wasn't necessarily feeling great about my tennis, about everything, but this week I have, yeah, some really good people around me who I trust and who I have fun with off the court as well, and that's extremely important."
Referring to her recently shaken-up coaching staff, Raducanu said, "This week, I have some really good people around me who I trust and who I have fun with off the court as well. That's extremely important."
She concluded, "When I play my best, I am definitely authentic, true to myself, and creative. I feel when I am boxed into a regimented way then I am not able to express myself in the same way. So I'm happy with how I realized that this week."
Unlike Indian Wells, Raducanu continues to serve at a high level. The British tennis star hit 78% on serves and won the point on 77% and 67% of her first and second serves.
Meanwhile, Anisimova's right wrist injury impacted her game, only winning points on 47% and 44% of her first and second serves. Raducanu broke Anisimova on 5/10 opportunities.
The unseeded Raducanu will face World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal tomorrow, Tuesday, March 25.
They have split their prior two matchups, with Pegula winning on the hard courts of Cincinnati in 2022 and Raducanu getting an upset win on grass at Eastbourne in 2024.