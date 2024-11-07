Emma Raducanu Might Hire Legendary Tennis Fitness Coach
Emma Raducanu made an incredible comeback in 2024 after missing almost all of 2023. The former US Open champion had a record of 20-13 and rose from WTA World No. 301 to No. 58.
However, injuries continue to plague the 21-year-old. Raducanu sustained a foot injury in the Korea Open and eventually pulled out of every tournament in the Asian swing of the WTA schedule.
Raducanu is looking to make a change to her approach by potentially adding one of the most trusted physical trainers in tennis.
According to Simon Briggs of Telegraph Sport, Raducanu is in talks with Yutaka Nakamura.
The legendary coach has worked with five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
According to the reporting, a full-time deal between Rducanu has not yet been confirmed. However, the entire story is worth a read as it sheds light on previously unknown parts of Raducanu's injury history.
Between Raducanu's legendary run in 2021 and 2022, she switched trainers going from Will Herbert (who now works with Jack Draper) to Jez Green (who previously worked with Andy Murray, and split time between Raducanu and Dominic Thiem).
However, an unnamed "generic" trainer is responsible for an injury that caused Raducanu to miss most of the hard-court tournaments leading up to the 2024 US Open. She suffered an abdominal strain when a locum fitness trainer set up a training machine at an unexpectedly high weight.
After going through a revolving door of coaches, Raducanu has found a reliable coach in Nick Cavaday, who oversaw her childhood development programme at Bromley Tennis Centre. Additionally, Raducanu brings her friend and mentor, Jane O'Donoghue, to several tournaments for extra support.
Raducanu has not played since mid-September, but is expected to represent Great Britain in next week’s Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.