Emma Raducanu Upsets Iva Jovic to Reach Queen's Club Final

After rain delays resulted in a rushed schedule, several players had to play doubleheaders at the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club Championships) over the past two days. After Katie Boulter picked up two wins yesterday, fellow Brit Emma Raducanu won two matches today — including a semifinal upset.

First up, Raducanu beat qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova in a straight-sets quarterfinal victory: 6-3, 7-5. The match was paused once again for another weather day and a medical timeout as Raducanu received treatment on her left thigh after a fall. Still, Raducanu was able to put away Rakhimova without a decider.

Emma Raducanu Defeats Kamilla Rakhimova

What a moment for Emma Raducanu 🥹



The Brit is through to her first grass semifinal since 2024 and will face Iva Jovic later today ✨ #HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/PilKoSf0aq — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 13, 2026

However, Raducanu's celebration was less ferocious as a leg injury cast doubt on her ability to play another match later in the day. Still, the one-time Grand Slam champion soaked in the moment in front of her home crowd.

Raducanu credited adrenaline and the home crowd for keeping her going after slipping on the grass court. "Yeah, it was tough take that fall. I felt like I was in a pretty good spot in the match and on grass, these things can happen. I found it pretty tough to regroup, but I'm really proud of how I did that in the end, with the help of you guys, so thank you."

Emma Raducanu Upsets Iva Jovic

WHAT A MOMENT 🥹



Emma Raducanu takes out Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 to reach her third career final.



This one is her first on home soil 🇬🇧 🌱#HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/1Nqqtr9lSx — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 13, 2026

Not only did the unseeded Raducanu play, but she also upset the sixth-seeded Iva Jovic in straight sets during their semifinal showdown: 6-2, 6-2. The match last just over 90 minutes, and an exhausted Raducanu wrote on the television camera, "Made it to Sunday Funday! (Heart) Thank you."

"To come through two really tough matches today, and make it to the final here, means everything," Raducanu told the WTA social media team. "So, I really want to thank you for your support and hope you can give me support for one more tomorrow. Thanks!

Emma Raducanu's Second Final of 2026

Nothing like a semifinal on home soil 😅



Emma Raducanu thanks the home crowd as she advances into the final at @QueensTennis!#HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/7FAhyckUuU — wta (@WTA) June 13, 2026

The only downside to Raducanu's day (besides the fall during the first match) is that her friend and compatriot Boulter lost to Donna Vekić on the other side of the draw. So, Raducanu will face Vekic for the first time on Sunday in the final.

This marks Raducanu's first grass court final and third tour-level final of her career. Of course, she won the 2020 U.S. Open and reached the 2026 Transylvania Open final in March, where she lost to Sorana Cirstea (whom she had beaten earlier in this tournament).

Emma Raducanu vs. Donna Vekić

It all comes down to this 👑



Stream Raducanu vs. Vekic in the HSBC Championships final on our App 🫶 #HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/NeLlI1an9T — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 13, 2026

Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 42 with a singles record of 11-9. Vekić is the World No. 76 with a 24-13 record after advancing through the qualifiers. The championship match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can watch or stream it on the Tennis Channel.

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