The Five Most Popular Rackets in Professional Tennis

To play at the highest level of the sport, tennis players require rackets that fit their particular playing style. Some offer massive power and maximized topspin while others are more focused on precision and control. Below, I discuss five of the most popular rackets currently being used on tour by ATP and WTA players.

Head Speed Series

Head’s well-named Speed series is a fast and all-purpose racket that has dominated the professional circuit thanks to its use by brand ambassador Novak Djokovic as well as major players like Jannik Sinner, Karolina Muchová, and Rafael Jódar. Djokovic uses a heavily customized pro stock frame, as does Sinner.

Head’s GRAVITY, BOOM, and Radical series are also quite popular on the ATP and WTA Tours, with them being used almost exclusively by top players like Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, and Flavio Cobolli.

Babolat Pure Aero

The Babolat Pure Aero is popular with both top players and rising stars on the professional circuit, with some using the older frames while others use the most current model. This particular racket series is renowned for its explosive power and effortless topspin, and it was popularized by Rafael Nadal before he retired.

Carlos Alcaraz, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Fernandez, and Alex Michelsen use the Pure Aero 98 frame, while Holger Rune and Arthur Fils have used both the Pure Aero 98 and the older VS frame.

Yonex EZONE

The Yonex EZONE series offers a unique blend of power, comfort, and stability to many professional tennis players. The 98 model features a thinner beam and smaller head, giving it more control and precision, while the 100 model offers more power thanks to its slightly thicker beam and larger head.

Casper Ruud, Belinda Bencic, Diana Shnaider, and Olga Danilovic are known for using the Yonex EZONE 100, with Ruud using a customized setup for maximized power and topspin. Ben Shelton, Madison Keys, Denis Shapovalov, and Jessica Pegula meanwhile prefer the EZONE 98.

Yonex VCORE

The Yonex VCORE series offers an unparalleled amount of high spin and high power that is especially popular on the WTA Tour. Elena Rybakina has consistently used the VCORE series for her powerful baseline hitting, while Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro are more recent adopters.

On the ATP Tour side, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and the recently retired Stan Wawrinka have all prominently used the Yonex VCORE racket while competing. It especially supports Shapovalov's one-handed backhand, and Wawrinka relied on a heavily customized VCORE/VCPro setup throughout his career.

Wilson Blade 98

The Wilson Blade 98 is great for both control and stability, and it is now best known for its use by WTA No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She currently plays with a custom version of the v10 model to support her aggressive baseline hitting.

Although it has not been as popular in recent years, many ATP players still use a custom pro-stock version of this racket, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, Tommy Paul, and Sebastian Korda.