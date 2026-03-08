Five Women Who Could Win First WTA 1000 at Indian Wells

Indian Wells has a habit of anointing new queens. The BNP Paribas Open isn't just a WTA 1000; it's more like a proving ground. The desert slows the ball down just enough to demand point construction. The conditions reward not only power but patience and poise. However, when does someone break through here for their first WTA 1000? It hits different.

So let's tune in to the 2026 edition. What if the next first-time champion is circling in the oasis of talented women on tour, just waiting to come to the surface? Here are five women who've never conquered a WTA 1000, but could absolutely flip the script in Tennis Paradise.

Alexandra Eala: The Global Breakthrough

Alexandra Eala at the Qatar Open. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Alexandra Eala has spent the first part of 2026 building up her status as an athlete to watch. A semifinal in Auckland, plus two quarterfinal finishes throughout the Middle East swing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, pushed her to the brink of the top 30 in the world rankings. She's even showcased some noticeable physical gains that allow her to hang in longer rallies and endure grueling matches.

Although her game isn't built around overwhelming power and thrives more on building angles, feel, and competitive fire, the typically slower Indian Wells conditions could make her right at home and reward that style of layered tennis.

If the 20-year-old were to capture her first WTA 1000 in the desert, and her first main tour title, it would be bigger than a trophy. It would be a landmark moment for Southeast Asian tennis and a reminder that her reach is truly global, and only getting started.

Linda Nosková: The Silent Storm

Linda Noskova at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Linda Noskova doesn't scream for attention or bring the most boisterous persona to the court. She lets her game do the talking. Her 2026 season hasn't started off as scorching as she ended 2025, but this could be where she rights the ship.

In the tail end of last season, she went on two finals runs in Beijing and Tokyo and notched a big win over a consistent top-10 customer, Jessica Pegula. When her powerful groundstrokes find their spots, she's a formidable opponent for anyone across the net.

The desert's slower courts can give her time to set her feet and unload on the backhand, one of the cleanest in the younger generation. She's composed beyond her years, keeps her cards close to the vest, and that kind of composure travels well in chaotic draws.

If Nosková lifts a WTA 1000 trophy at Indian Wells, it would feel like the official arrival of another Czech powerhouse ready to carry the nation's long tennis legacy forward.

Marta Kostyuk: A Flair for the Big Stage

Marta Kostyuk at the Brisbane International. | IMAGO / AAP

Marta Kostyuk has never been shy about saying she enjoys the big stage, and the start of her 2026 season backed that up.

Kostyuk came out of the gates like a bullet in Brisbane, reaching the final and picking up impressive wins along the way over Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, and Jessica Pegula before falling to Aryna Sabalenka. She showcased her powerful backhand, one of the cleanest struck on tour, and drove through the courts with pace.

Unfortunately, her momentum stalled at the worst possible time. A left ankle injury at the first hurdle of the Australian Open forced her to step away just as things were heating up. But what if Indian Wells becomes the reboot?

Only a couple of hours from the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, Tennis Paradise feels like the perfect stage for Kostyuk’s brand of dramatic tennis. Between her Ukrainian pride, her feistiness in tight moments, and her stylish Wilson-exclusive kits, she already has the presence of a star. All she might need now is the breakthrough moment.

Clara Tauson: Controlled Power

Clara Tauson at the Qatar Open. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

For Clara Tauson, 2026 should be about refinement. The raw power has never been in question. She can absolutely flatten a forehand and take the match out of someone's hands. What she'll be looking to improve upon this year is consistency and composure. A semifinal finish in Abu Dhabi and a Quarterfinal appearance in Dubai may be signs of the improvements she's searching for.

As far as tennis in the desert is concerned, she's another big hitter that could benefit from the slower conditions, giving her time to dictate and bother even the best of movers. If she puts together a few confident wins early in the draw, her big swinging style could quickly turn her into one of the tournament's most uncomfortable matchups and one of the most unlikely champions.

Elise Mertens: The Ultimate Professional

Elise Mertens at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Elise Mertens may not be the name that dominates the country club water-cooler conversation, but on the WTA Tour, everyone knows exactly how tough she is to beat. For years now, Mertens has quietly built a reputation as one of the most dependable players in the sport. She fights for every ball, absorbs pace, and forces opponents to win matches rather than giving them away.

In many ways, Mertens has long been a "rite of passage" opponent on tour, the kind of player elite contenders must beat to prove they belong.

But what if the script flips? An all-court grinder like Mertens could thrive in Indian Wells' swirling conditions, extending rallies and turning matches into physical chess matches. And if the draw opens up, who's to say she couldn't ride that consistency all the way to the biggest singles title of her career?

Why Indian Wells Is the Perfect Stage

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Indian Wells is often called the "fifth Slam" for a reason. It's where contenders become champions and where narratives can flip in two weeks. An athlete's belief can get louder with every round. If one of these five women lifts her first WTA 1000 trophy in the desert, the ripple effects would stretch far beyond Tennis Paradise.

The WTA story, already with a beautiful history of unpredictable champions, would gain another unexpected heroine. It may sound whacky. It may feel premature. But in the desert, first-time magic is never that far away.