Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton: Time, Television Listings, Odds
Last year, Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. Shelton made the match even more iconic when he hit Tiafoe with his patented "dialed-in" celebration.
Naturally, tennis fans are excited about today's rematch in the third round of the 2024 US Open. The 13-seed Shelton is facing the 20-seed Tiafoe for the second time this year (Shelton won the first match). Below is a breakdown of what fans must know ahead of today's highly anticipated match.
Date: Friday, August 30.
Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium. Flushing, New York.
Start Time: 1:30 p.m. EST.
Television Channel: ESPN.
Streaming: ESPN+, HULU+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, VPN.
Odds: Shelton (-160), Tiafoe (+165) per BetMGM.
Today's match between Shelton and Tiafoe is a must-watch for tennis fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.