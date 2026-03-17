Holger Rune Hints at Return Date From Achilles Injury

Tennis fans have closely followed Holger Rune's incredible journey back from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in October 2025. Rune immediately embarked on a rapid recovery that has been borderline obsessive.

It appears that Rune's aggressive recovery process is paying off as he might be returning to the court much sooner than anyone expected.

Last week, Rune appeared on the Tales from Tennis podcast. The entire episode is worth a listen, but it was Rune's discussion of a potential comeback date that excited tennis fans.

When can we expect Holger Rune back on Tour? 🌱@holgerrune2003 gives us the latest on his recovery and the potential timeline for his return, which could be as early as the grass swing! Link to full episode below👇#HolgerRune #Tennis #Podcast #TalesFromTennis pic.twitter.com/w5rQT1xRwE — Tales from Tennis (@TalesFromTennis) March 17, 2026

"It's tough to say. There is a rough time frame. It could be end of clay season, could be grass season. It's somewhere in between. It's tough to say. As I said in beginning, it really depends on how fast I go through the rehab and the journey now.

Also, after I'm ready to play, I need to practice a little bit. I'm not just going to 'Ok, I'm ready in my Achilles, now I'm going to play.' I need to train probably around a month on the court fully before I feel ready, and maybe that's less, maybe that's more, I don't know.

It depends on my feeling, but the good thing is that I think my ranking will still be decent, and then you always have to protect the ranking to help you a little bit, and that's nice. But I'm curious to be be back to see how everything's gonna be and looking so much forward to it. It's what I love to do, so I just can't wait."

THANK YOU RUNE 🇩🇰🙏🏼

Despite disability and cerebral palsy I play tennis with passion 🎾

Today, I shared an amazing practice with @holgerrune2003 in Monaco 🇲🇨

Thank you Holger for this game together

and for your kindness !

Despite disability I always believe in dreams pic.twitter.com/xpp9QUYin2 — Arthur Delaye 🇫🇷🎾 (@ArthurDelaye) March 16, 2026

Rune has spent this month working out in Monaco, balancing time between training and engaging with fans. It is worth noting that the fan-favorite player was spotted on a clay court.

Clay court runs from April through early June. From there, the grass court season runs from June through July. Rune has had success on clay and grass. The Dane has advanced to the quarterfinals of both the French Open and Wimbledon (his best runs at Grand Slam tournaments).

Back in Monaco. The rehab is progressing amazingly every day #comebackloading pic.twitter.com/ErLf9tg9IE — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) March 11, 2026

In this week's latest ATP Rankings, Rune fell ten spots to world No. 28. The former world No. 4 has a massive climb ahead of him when he returns to the court. But he has dominated his comeback from a serious injury, so Rune is capable of defying the odds.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.