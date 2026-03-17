Holger Rune Hints at Return Date From Achilles Injury
Tennis fans have closely followed Holger Rune's incredible journey back from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in October 2025. Rune immediately embarked on a rapid recovery that has been borderline obsessive.
It appears that Rune's aggressive recovery process is paying off as he might be returning to the court much sooner than anyone expected.
Last week, Rune appeared on the Tales from Tennis podcast. The entire episode is worth a listen, but it was Rune's discussion of a potential comeback date that excited tennis fans.
"It's tough to say. There is a rough time frame. It could be end of clay season, could be grass season. It's somewhere in between. It's tough to say. As I said in beginning, it really depends on how fast I go through the rehab and the journey now.
Also, after I'm ready to play, I need to practice a little bit. I'm not just going to 'Ok, I'm ready in my Achilles, now I'm going to play.' I need to train probably around a month on the court fully before I feel ready, and maybe that's less, maybe that's more, I don't know.
It depends on my feeling, but the good thing is that I think my ranking will still be decent, and then you always have to protect the ranking to help you a little bit, and that's nice. But I'm curious to be be back to see how everything's gonna be and looking so much forward to it. It's what I love to do, so I just can't wait."
Rune has spent this month working out in Monaco, balancing time between training and engaging with fans. It is worth noting that the fan-favorite player was spotted on a clay court.
Clay court runs from April through early June. From there, the grass court season runs from June through July. Rune has had success on clay and grass. The Dane has advanced to the quarterfinals of both the French Open and Wimbledon (his best runs at Grand Slam tournaments).
In this week's latest ATP Rankings, Rune fell ten spots to world No. 28. The former world No. 4 has a massive climb ahead of him when he returns to the court. But he has dominated his comeback from a serious injury, so Rune is capable of defying the odds.
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Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr