Iga Swiatek Questions "Karma" After 2025 WTA Finals Defeat

Iga Swiatek should be commended for her 2025 season. With little time to regroup after the most tumultuous year of her career, compounded by a coaching change last fall, Swiatek was slow out of the gate.

The Polish superstar struggled all the way through clay court season, marking the lowest point of her career. Much to everyone's surprise, Swiatek found herself on grass and caught fire after winning Wimbledon.

She rose all the way back up to World No. 2 and appeared ready for a strong run at the 2025 WTA Finals. However, that was not to be. After an easy win against Madison Keys, Swiatek concluded her year with consecutive losses to Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova.

During her post-match media availability, Swiatek was introspective and said she planned to do more self-analysis following the conclusion of her year. Below is the most telling quote from Swiatek's remarks.

"It depends. But honestly, I did everything I could today, so, like, no regrets. I felt like, I mean, really, in the zone, like I had, you know, a positive mindset. Okay, maybe some balls went short or something, but tennis is not like, it's not gonna be perfect.

So like, I fought, and I really didn't give up. It wasn't enough, which makes me sad. But like, we all need to, like, find some understanding, I guess, because when you do everything and it's still not enough, I guess it means that you just need to get your tennis better.

But I felt good mentally, physically, and tennis-wise. It was nice looking at the conditions and everything.

So, I don't really get why I couldn't go out of the group. I don't know, maybe I won too much in last year and this is karma. It's really hard for me to say. It feels kind of weird. It's not like I'm expecting, but from my experiences, if I put, like, so much intensity and grit and, and I care that much, usually it kind of paid off. So, we'll see if I keep working, if it's gonna pay off or not."

Swiatek finishes as the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 62-17 and three singles titles. She will have just under two months until the start of her 2026 campaign.

