Indian Wells and Venus Williams Share Another Rocky Moment

On Thursday, Diane Parry defeated Venus Williams in three sets during their first round match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells: 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Williams, a living legend, continues to impress the sports world by competing at a high level at 45 years old. However, her fraught relationship with Indian Wells continues.

Following a second set changeover, Williams sat down on her bench and did not have any cold water waiting for her. It was a surprising moment for a Masters 1000 event that has earned the nickname "Tennis Paradise."

Water Incident

“NO, ITS NOT OK!” 😳



🇺🇸 Venus Williams wasn’t happy after being forced to wait for water to arrive.



She went on to lose in 3 sets to 🇫🇷 Diane Parry at Indian Wells. pic.twitter.com/O0H07ouVkv — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) March 6, 2026

Williams voiced her frustrations, "If I can't get some water, I'm calling the referee. You said it would take two sets to get cold water. It is extremely unfair."

The chair umpire's attempts to calm Williams did not work. "No, it's not okay," Williams fired back. "It's not okay. Get the water!" Eventually, Williams got cold bottles of water, but it was a glaring oversight by the tournament.

Of course, this is the same tournament that Venus and her sister, Serena, boycotted for 14 years. In 2001, fans booed them and allegedly used racial slurs. Serena ended the boycott in 2015, with Venus returning in 2016.

Last year, tournament organizers proudly announced that Venus had accepted a wild card to play the 2025 event. For days later, she refuted the news and did not compete.

Impossible Conditions

Venus Williams after Indian Wells R1 Diane Parry Loss



“I think today isn’t the kind of day I want to assess. The conditions are impossible. Also my match in Austin, conditions were impossible. I have played the last two matches in very difficult conditions..”



🎥: WTA, DAZN pic.twitter.com/rT7L0ZCXUY — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) March 6, 2026

In addition to the water incident, Williams faced tough weather conditions. In her post-match press conference, Williams explained, "I think today is not the kind of day I want to assess. The conditions are impossible."

She added, "Also, my match in Austin, conditions were impossible. I have played the last two matches in very difficult conditions. In Austin, I refused to relent and change my game, and I lost very quickly.

Today I tried to adjust, but it's not easy. You can't trust anything that you do out there. So you should get out there and play in that wind, and you'll tell me too if you can create some magic or if you can be perfect or not."

Venus Williams in 2026

After yesterday's loss, Williams falls to 0-4 in singles play on the season. It is still not yet confirmed if she will play in the Miami Open later this month.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.