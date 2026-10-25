International Tennis Hall of Fame Announces Nominees for the Class of 2027

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced four nominees for the 2027 Hall of Fame inductions this week. Those listed in this year's nominations include Ash Barty, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Shingo Kunieda, and Juan Martin del Potro. It is always exciting to see new faces nominated for the Tennis Hall of Fame, but this year's nominations have stirred up contention and confusion with the return of del Potro, who was nominated last year but failed to meet the requirements to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Juan Martín del Potro

Sep 9, 2018; New York, NY, USA; (L-R) Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the runner-up and championship trophies (respectively) on day fourteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Del Potro was a prominat figure of the ATP through the 2000s and 2010s. His height and playstyle were instantly recognized and adored by tennis fans around the world. Reaching No. 3 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Del Potro secured 22 tour-level titles throughout his career. His best performance came in the 2009 US Open, where he best Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the Finals; marking his one and only Major trophy in his career.

While there are few who can argue about his dominated presence on the ATP Tour, del Potro's nomination for the 2026 Tennis Hall of Fame was scrutinized. Some believed his top rank of No. 3 and singular Major title were not enough the legendary status. That, and being nominated at the same time as Roger Federer, del Potro was not inducted into the Argentinian Hall of Fame in 2026. This year, however, will likely see the tall Argentian across the finish line.

Ashleigh Barty

Jun 8, 2019; Paris, France; Ashleigh Barty (AUS) celebrates match point during her match against Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) on day 14 of the 2019 French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Barty was one of, if not the most, doinating force during her era in the WTA. The former world No. 1 spent 121 weeks at the top, 114 of which were consecutive. Her playstyle was defined by versatility and hard work. The Australian won three Majors and made it to the finals of every major in doubles, winning the 2018 US Open. Barty retired in 2022 at the age of 25 while holding the No 1 in the world status. She was not injured and could have taken her tennis career to even grander heights, but decided to cut her tennis career short to pursue passions off the court.

Svetlana Kuznetsova

Aug 18, 2019; Mason, OH, USA; Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) stands on stage with the runner up trophy after being defeated by Madison Keys (USA) during the finals of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Kuznetsova won four majors in her career, two in singles and two in doubles. The Russian reached rank world No. 2, and captured 18 WTA titles throughout her career. She represented Russia and won three Billie Jean King Cup titles, according to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. From March 1, 2004, to July 11, 2010, Kuznetsova was ranked in the top 20 in the world. Out of the 272 Hall of Famers, Kuznetsova would be the fourth Russian tennis player if inducted.

Shingo Kunieda

Jun 2, 2015; Paris, France; 2014 ITF wWheelchair champions Yui Kamiji (JPN) and Shingo Kunieda (JPN) at the ITF Champions Dinner on day 10 Pavillon Cambon Capucines. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Shingo Kunieda is the most decorated wheelchair tennis player of all time. Over the course of his career, Kunieda has won a record-breaking 50 major titles (28 in singles and 22 in doubles). The Japanese tennis player won his last major in 2022 at Wimbledon, which marked his first-ever career Grand Slam. He spent a record 582 weeks as the world No. 1, winning 117 singles titles. His amazing career was accompanied by four Paralympic gold medals.

How to Vote

The International Tennis Hall of Fame inducts members through a rigorous voting process. While the outcome is ultimately decided by a select group of individuals, though the organization allows fans to cast a vote.

"The ITHF Player Voting Group, comprised of approximately 140 tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers, will submit their vote. The top 3 vote getters in the Fan Vote will receive bonus percentage points on their result from the Voting Group. To be elected, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote in 75% or higher of ballots submitted from the Voting Group or a combined total of 75% or higher from their Voting Group result and Fan Vote bonus percentage points."

- International Tennis Hall of Fame

The organization allows fans to vote as well, which has a marginal effect on the outcome on the result. To vote as a fan, click here.