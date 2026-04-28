Jack Kennedy Beats Former World No. 4 at Savannah Challenger

Jack Kennedy is quickly becoming the hottest topic on the Challenger Circuit. At just 5-foot-7 and only 17 years old, he sits comfortably inside the top 450 after impressive results at back-to-back Challenger events (Tallahassee and Savannah)—the living embodiment of heart over height.

Kennedy arrived in Savannah after an impressive week at the Tallahassee Challenger. He bowed out in the semifinals from a three-set loss to Brazil's Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva and left with two wins over top-200 opponents.

Now in Georgia, the UVA commit has shown no signs of slowing down. In his Round of 16 match, Kennedy faced US Open finalist Kei Nishikori. After a great start to secure the first set, Nishikori started using his forehand and serve in the second to dictate more. This change came with a tight set in which Kennedy showed up on break-point opportunities but was unable to secure the tiebreak.

But at his age and fresh level of experience on tour, the New York native doubled down and outclassed a fatigued and struggling Nishikori to secure one of the most notable wins of his career.

To put this all into context, Kennedy was not even born when Nishikori secured his first big win against James Blake at the Delray Beach in 2008.

Kennedy went on to dispatch his next two opponents, Nick Hardt and Kilian Feldbausch, without dropping a set. The resilient performances resulted in Kennedy making history in Savannah by becoming the first player born in 2008 to make a Challenger final.

In the final, however, Kennedy hit a wall against compatriot Nishesh Basavareddy. Kennedy only managed to win three games against the Stanford alum, putting an end to the dream run with a score of 6-3, 6-0.

Nonetheless, the result does not take away from the very impressive results Kennedy has put together recently, especially when facing a former top-100 player on the other side of the net.

Kennedy is currently set to join the Cavaliers this Fall. Yet after moving up almost 300 ranking spots since January to 582, there is no telling where the young American will be ranked come this summer. He is not only a player to watch, but a testament to the talented generation of young American men we currently find ourselves in the midst of.

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