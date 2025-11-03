Jannik Sinner Changes His Tune on World No. 1 Ranking
On Sunday afternoon, Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters final. Sinner took down Auger-Aliassime in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Not only does the victory secure Sinner's fifth title of the season, and his first ATP Masters 1000 of the year, but he takes over the ATP Rankings as the World No. 1 after the indoor, hard-court title.
He narrowly edges out Alcaraz in the upcoming ATP Rankings, and the two players will compete in Turin at the 2025 ATP Finals for the year-end No. 1 ranking.
Before the start of the Paris Masters, Sinner dismissed the chance of him finishing the year as the top-ranked player as "impossible." However, he has now changed his tune after the events of this past week.
Perhaps to decrease pressure on himself, or because he truly faced long odds. However, his title run along with Alcaraz's second-round exit reopened the discussion. Sinner was asked about it during the final question of his post-tournament press conference today in Paris.
"Well, it's not only in my hands, you know? But I'm, of course, happy," Sinner replied. "I knew from the beginning of the week that there is this chance. But as I said, before the final, before every tournament, or before every match, I tried to put the best performance I can on the court and then whatever comes, comes."
"And this is how I went to court. And in Turin, I'm gonna do the same. I watch on my side and I just play the best possible tennis I can, and if it's not gonna be, it's not gonna be.
But the goal of this week was to go day by day, trying to maximize my potential, which I've done for this week, and I'm extremely happy, and as I said, now recharge, and hopefully be as ready as possible, then for Turin, and we hope for a great, great tennis week there," concluded Sinner.
According to the Tennis Channel, Sinner begins his 66th career week as the World No. 1 tomorrow. His first 65 career weeks at the top ranking came consecutively between June 10, 2024, and September 7, 2025.
Sinner has a record of 53-6 with five titles on the season, an incredible achievement after missing three months earlier this year.
The ATP Finals runs from November 9-16. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.