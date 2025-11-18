Jannik Sinner Names 2 of His Best Friends on the ATP Tour

This past weekend was not only the end of the 2025 ATP season, but it marked another chapter in the epic rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

This time, Sinner defeated Alcaraz in straight sets to win the 2025 ATP Finals championship match: 7-6 (4), 7-5.

With his season officially in the books and the championship trophy sitting next to him, the mood was light during Sinner's post-match press conference. The usually reserved Italian superstar provided some illuminating answers about her personal life.

A reporter asked Sinner if he and Alcaraz called each other friends, and if there were any other closer friends he had on the tour. Sinner prefaced his answer by saying it was normal to spend more time with your teammates on national teams.

Jannik Sinner and Reilly Opelka at the 2021 Erste Bank Open. | IMAGO / GEPA pictures

"I do have also other players I feel very close to: Jack Draper and Reilly Opelka," answered Sinner. "This kind of friendships because I feel they are honest, you know, and you can get along very, very well."

"But with Carlos is also a bit different because of on-court reasons, and we have a very good relationship, rivalry, call it however, you know. And I feel like we can talk about everything still, and I think it's great it's we are good friends off the court."

Sinner concluded, "We do respect us in a very healthy way and also the teams. My team gets along very well with them and I think it's a good harmony, but at the same time, there's also the work and and and all the rest behind which it's all about balance."

Many tennis fans on social media were surprised to learn that British tennis star Draper and the outspoken American Opelka were such close friends with Sinner. But then again, the tennis schedule is incredibly long, and it gives players chances to make lots of friendships along the way.

Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper at the 2024 US Open. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Sinner has faced Draper only twice at the tour level, splitting the two matches. Sinner defeated Draper in the 2024 US Open semifinal, after losing to him in the 2021 Queen's Club Round of 32.

Meanwhile, Sinner has only played Opelka once before on the tour level. Sinner beat Opelka in the 2021 Erste Bank Open. Perhaps it is easier to get along with players you do not regularly compete against.

The 2025 ATP season is over, but the start of the 2026 campaign is less than two months away. As always, fans will be able to count on more highlights, drama, and fun storylines along the way.

