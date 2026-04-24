Jannik Sinner Reacts to Carlos Alcaraz Missing French Open

Concerns about Carlos Alcaraz's wrist injury rapidly escalated over the course of a few days. Alcaraz dropped out of the Barcelona Open, began wearing a wrist brace, and finally announced his plans to skip the Rome Masters and French Open.

Not only is it disappointing for Alcaraz and tennis fans, but it is devastating for his standing in the ATP Rankings. The Spanish superstar will lose a total of 3,000 ranking points. Worst of all, there will be no rematch of last year's epic final between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Earlier today, Sinner kicked off his Madrid Masters campaign with a hard-fought win against Benjamin Bonz: 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-4. The Italian superstar was shocked to hear the news for the first time during his post-match press conference.

"Tennis needs Carlos," said Sinner. "Tennis is a much better sport when he's around, and also for me personally, it's nice when he's around, it makes me look in the draw and in single matches in a different way, even though if I would face Carlos would always be in the final, being number one and two seed."

Sinner continued, "That's the case, being young, going through a difficult moment. It can happen. I do believe he's going to come back stronger than before. But injury is always tough, especially wrist. There are certain areas of our body that are very sensitive, and you know, the wrist, we saw with those other players in the past, that they can complicate our life. So I hope he's going to come back and he will not have any further injuries."

Sinner added, "But I also believe that it's good that he and and his team takes the time because if you come back too early then maybe you have a a bigger problem afterwards and we all want that he is competitive from when he's come going to come back and well in this case now it's next goal I guess for him and I hope so it's Wimbledon.

Sinner concluded, "So, I hope he's going to be back there. But then whoever is in the draw, it's always a long way in any case. So, this is all secondary now. I send him a speedy recovery, even though it's painful, and then very sad for all of tennis."

The French Open runs from May 18 to June 7. The clay court Major is the second Grand Slam event of the year. Last year, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in all-time classic match. Fans can expect more news in the coming days. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.