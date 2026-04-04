Jannik Sinner Reveals 2 Happiest Moments of His Tennis Career

Compared to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner is the more reserved member of the "New Two" generation. However, Sinner is opening up to the world as part of "Jannik Sinner Unfiltered," a new series on the four-time Grand Slam champion's official YouTube channel.

In his latest video, Sinner gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes at his time in Indian Wells and participated in a Q&A using questions submitted by his fans online. It was all lighthearted and fun, but Sinner did provide one very revealing bit of information.

Jannik Sinner says winning Wimbledon and reaching world #1 were the happiest moments he’s had on a tennis court:



“For me there are two moments. One when I reached #1 in 2024. The other one was when I won Wimbledon. That for me, it was not even a dream. It was unrealistic when I… pic.twitter.com/FEz3bmf6B5 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 3, 2026

A fan asked Sinner what the happiest moments of his career so far were, and Sinner did not deflect. "For me, there are two moments. One, when I reached No. 1 in 2024. It was during Roland Garros in Paris, but I really, really enjoyed that moment, I have to say."

Sinner continued, "The other one was when I won Wimbledon. That for me, it was not even a dream because it was unrealistic when I was young to be in such a big tournament. The more you go on, you believe in yourself, you try to do better. Winning that title with my parents there, with my brother, with great friends it was for sure the happiest moment I've ever had on a tennis court."

“One was when I reached No.1 in 2024, I really enjoyed that moment. The other one was when I won Wimbledon, that for me was not even a dream, unrealistic… Winning that title with my family there... It was for sure the happiest moment I ever had on a tennis court.” 🥺❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/9qABmBuUqX — janniksin archive (@sinnervideos) April 3, 2026

As Sinner mentioned in his answer, he first became the ATP World No. 1 in June 2024 during the French Open. Funny enough, that is the only Major that Sinner has not won yet. Last year, he came close but ultimately lost an epic battle against Alcaraz in the final.

It did not take long for Sinner to get his revenge. As he said in the second part of his answer, one month later, he won his first (and so far only) Wimbledon against Alcaraz in July 2025.

Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon champion 🇮🇹



The world No.1 defeats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2025 Gentlemen's Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UMnwV4Fw78 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Sinner is fresh off a historic run this spring, during which he completed the Sunshine Double and broke Novak Djokovic's record for the most consecutive sets won in ATP Masters 1000 events. He is currently World No. 2 with a singles record of 19-2 with two titles this year.

Sinner will face either Ugo Humbert or Moise Kouame in the second round of the 2026 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday, April 7. The Monte-Carlo Masters runs from April 5-12. The ATP 1000 event is played on the clay courts at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Clay court season is here, and tennis fans can expect more exciting developments. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.