Jannik Sinner to Skip Two Events as Year-End ATP No. 1 Slips Away
As always, the ATP calendar is a marathon. This year has been a long and winding road for the year-end No. 1 ranking, but it appears that Carlos Alcaraz is likely to edge out Jannik Sinner for the honor.
Couple that reality with the wear-and-tear from a long campaign, and it is easy to understand why Jannik Sinner might be readjusting his schedule over the final two months of the season.
According to multiple reports, Sinner is expected to play the Vienna Open (ATP 500), and skip the Rolex Paris Masters before competing in the ATP Finals. Additionally, Sinner will not play the Davis Cup in November.
Last October, Sinner pulled out of the 2024 Paris Masters at the last moment due to a virus. Additionally, he has led Italy in the Davis Cup in the last two years. So, the potential scheduling moves make sense.
Currently, Alcaraz leads Sinner by 1,340 points. Sinner would have to put up strong performances in the Paris Masters (up to 1,000 points) and ATP Finals (up to 1,500 points), combined with Alcaraz underperforming in each event, to catch up in the ATP Rankings.
As fans were quick to point out, the official social media account for the Rolex Paris Masters shared a promotional video featuring Sinner earlier today. However, that does not mean Sinner will not eventually withdraw from the event.
Despite the injuries and fatigue, both Alcaraz and Sinner are looking to make a giant payday by playing in the Six King Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia this week. Alcaraz, with a sprained ankle, and Sinner, with elbow issues, are still going to play in the event.
While most tennis fans are not sold out on the Six Kings Slam, last year's final between Sinner and Alcaraz was entertaining. Sinner took home the major cash prize and continued on to finish 2024 as the ATP World No. 1 and ATP Finals winner.
Currently, Sinner has a record of 43-6 with three singles titles. Despite missing three months due to the ban, the Italian superstar has remained near the top of the ATP Rankings throughout the entire year. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has a record of 67-7 with eight singles and is enjoying the best campaign of his career.
Regardless of their schedules, fans can expect Sinner and Alcaraz to compete to the very end of this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.