Jannik Sinner Wins 2025 Paris Masters and Reclaims World No. 1
On Sunday afternoon, Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the finals of the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters. Sinner took down the surging Auger-Aliassime in a competitive, straight-sets match: 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Not only does the victory secure Sinner's fourth title of the season, and his first ATP Masters 1000 of the year (fifth of his career), but he temporarily takes over the ATP Rankings as the World No. 1 after the indoor, hard-court title.
Due to the way the ATP calendar works, Carlos Alcaraz will take the top spot in the rankings tomorrow. Despite Sinner being an underdog to finish the year as the top-ranked men's player, and saying it was "impossible" this past week, he still has an outside shot at the incredible achievement.
Sinner hit six aces and two double faults compared to Auger-Aliassime's eight aces and two double faults. Sinner landed 91% of his first serves and Auger-Aliassime landed 81% of his first serves in the highly competitive match.
Auger-Aliassime never had an opportunity to break Sinner, while Sinner was just 1/6 in break point opportunities. The tight match speaks to the Canadian's incredibly strong finish to the 2025 season, which will continue to the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Auger-Aliassime said after the match, "Merci. It's never easy to lose in a final… but Jannik, congrats to you and your team. You push all the players and myself to improve and get better. So, I can only give you credit and tip my hat off to all the improvement since we've known each other. I think we were playing FIFA when we were 16 or 17. You're a much better player since then, so congrats."
Sinner opened his remarks with a self-deprecating joke, "Sorry I can't speak French, give me some years. First of all, Felix amazing week. I know you had a lot of pressure. You've been in a very difficult spot throughout the whole week. I hope it pays off for you, playing in Turin.
Congrats to you and your whole team. You're one of the nicest people on the tour. If you keep playing like this, you're for sure gonna have some of this, I'm very sure. I wish you the best for the rest of the season, but also the rest of your career. You're amazing."
The ATP Finals runs from November 9-16. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.