Kostyuk and Noskova Set for Historic Wimbledon Semi-Finals

As testament to the litany of upsets strewn across the Ladies' Singles draw this year, all four women taking to Centre Court on Thursday will be making their maiden appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final. It is the first time in Open Era history that this has transpired at the All England Club.

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova came through against experienced stalwarts Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka yesterday. Today, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and 21-year-old Linda Noskova completed the line-up by breezing through their quarter-finals in energy-sapping heat on Day 10 of this year's Championships, upending Jasmine Paolini and Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3, 7-5, respectively.

The 2024 runner-up Paolini, also a Roland-Garros finalist earlier that same year, was the most experienced of today's quartet of last-eight contenders - which is what made the one-sided nature of her defeat so surprising.

Having derailed arguably the biggest story on the women's side of the draw in the previous round, the Italian failed to find anywhere near that same level against an opponent who has surged spectacularly into the form of her life over the past two months.

Surging Kostyuk Powers Past Paolini

Kostyuk is in simply frightening form. Since mid-April, the World No. 13 has won 21 of her 22 matches. Across that stretch, she has claimed two titles - one of which was the prestigious 1000-level event in Madrid, and the biggest of her career - and reached a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Roland-Garros.

She has now backed that up with a debut run to the last four at SW19. Her previous best finishes here were a pair of third-round losses in 2023 and 2024.

Perhaps most impressive is how the Ukrainian has been so effortlessly able to translate that run of form from the European clay-court swing onto the grass, the trickiest transition of surfaces across tennis' vast and varied season.

Nevertheless, her opponent today is an experienced and talented operator, one whose game has been road-tested on Wimbledon's greenery with great success when she reached the showpiece match here two years ago. Regardless of Kostyuk's current form, the nature of this quickfire victory has understandably raised many eyebrows.

Kostyuk broke four times without reply, a tidy pair of breaks in each set, en route to a rapid one-hour-and-nine-minute victory. As well as reaching a debut last-four berth at this tournament, today also marked the first time that the Ukrainian played on Wimbledon's hallowed Centre Court, to which she alluded to in an emotional post-match interview.

"It is my first time playing on this unbelievable court, and it is obviously a dream come true," she told the crowd on a sweltering day in South-West London. "Winning wasn't even in my plans today. I just wanted to go out, enjoy it, and put on a good show.

"My coach made me walk here yesterday, and I was flabbergasted by this entrance and everything inside. I was saying that I needed a day to recover from what I saw.

"I'm sure people are happy with the weather in London, but we aren't on court. It is back-to-back, so I play again tomorrow, but I'm excited to be back here again," she added.

Noskova's Long-Held Promise Finally Shines Through at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, running almost simultaneously to this match, rising Czech Noskova took down the wily competitor Mertens in a similarly dominant fashion over on Court One.

The Belgian put up greater resistance than Paolini, fending off nine of the 11 break points she faced against the relentless pressure of Noskova's explosive baseline game, the majority of those coming in a closely-fought second stanza. Yet the outcome was the same, as a single break of serve in each set proved enough for the Czech to power past Mertens and into her maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

The youngest player still left in the draw, Noskova, is also the least experienced at this level. She completes the last-four line-up at this year's Championships as the only one of the quartet yet to have contended a Grand Slam semi-final.

Kostyuk, whom Noskova will meet on Thursday, only made her first last month in Paris. While on the other side of the draw, both Muchova and Gauff have a wealth of experience at the latter stages of majors.

At the age of only 22, the American is the sixth player since 2000 to reach all four Grand Slam semi-finals before turning 23, after Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Maria Sharapova and the Williams sisters.

Muchova, meanwhile, is into her fifth last-four match at a major, having twice reached this stage in New York - falling to Gauff in 2023 - once in Melbourne, and once in Paris en route to a superb runner-up finish three years ago.

What Noskova lacks in experience, however, she more than makes up for with a dynamic and versatile game, built around a stunning, destructive forehand capable of puncturing holes in even the grittiest of defences. With just two WTA titles to her name, but having crept up to a career-high No. 10 in the world, the young Czech is arguably one of the most exciting, yet least talked about talents breaking through at the top of the women's game right now.

"The feelings are incredible," Noskova told the Court One crowd following victory. "Like never before. This is why I'm playing tennis, for these matches and these courts, it is a truly special feeling... For the chances I had, I think I kept cool. I could have been angry at myself for some mistakes I had done but I feel like I did the end of both sets really great, and that is what won my match."

Thursday's meeting with Kostyuk will be another stern test of Noskova's credentials, with the Ukrainian having won their only previous meeting in Madrid earlier this year. At 21 and 24 years old, this semi-final feels like the first glimpse of what the future of women's tennis has to offer.

With Gauff also only 22, Muchova is the outlier at 29 years of age, with injury having severely hampered the accomplishments that her extraordinary all-court talents truly merit.

But Thursday will be an occasion of firsts for all four players, as Wimbledon 2026 witnesses the arrival of a truly unique semi-final line-up. And regardless of the outcomes of those last-four encounters, come Saturday, there will be a new name engraved on the Venus Rosewater Dish.