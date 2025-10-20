Kostyuk Questions Sabalenka and Swiatek's Testosterone Advantage
Earlier this month, WTA World No. 27 Marta Kostyuk lost to Karolina Muchova in the first round of the Wuhan Open. It was her second loss to Muchova in as many months.
While in Wuhan, Kostyuk spoke with Kevin Palmer of Tennis 365. The entire interview was very candid and worth the read. The Ukrainian star shared her perspective with the world, which was certainly illuminating.
However, Kostyuk is receiving pushback from tennis fans on social media after she implied that she felt intimidated by players like Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek due to their testosterone levels.
Palmer asked Kostyuk what separated her from the top-ranked players. Kostyuk credited Swiatek and Sabalenka for strength before adding, "I know it is a tough battle. I have my own skills, but at the end of the day, they are all much bigger than me, much taller than me, much stronger than me."
When Palmer asked if she felt intimidated by them, Kostyuk did not answer. Instead, she veered into a strange area of speculating about her opponents' testosterone levels.
"We all have our own biological structure. Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower. It’s just natural and that definitely helps. I feel smaller than them. I try to see how I can beat these players with the tennis skills I have, but I have to work harder to win the points. I have to run a lot more than them to win points."
Palmer followed up by asking how she can overcome the physical disadvantage. Kostyuk answered, "I cannot make myself 10kgs bigger or five centimetres taller, so I have to use everything I had at 100 percent. For other players, they have more of an advantage in other things. This is just the way I am.
I look at the photos when we shake hands at the net, and I look so much smaller than some of my opponents. It’s just part of the sport and a very cool challenge for me to take on these players. There are many, many things I can do to be better, but they have an advantage on me."
Swiatek is 3-0 against Kostyuk, and Sabalenka is 4-0 against Kostyuk. Additionally, Kostyuk is listed at 5'9", which is the same height as Swiatek. Sabalenka is taller, listed at 5'11.
However, it is a far cry from the height disparities for players like No. 4 Jasmine Paolini (5'4") and No. 5 Jessica Pegula (5'7").
