Miami Open Betting Odds Updated After 3 Rounds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The first three rounds of the Miami Open are in the books, and there has been no shortage of highlights and drama. The ATP and WTA Masters 1000 tournaments offer a chance for players to make major gains in the rankings ahead of Spring.
While the men's side has seen plenty of upsets, the women's side has been straightforward for most of the top-ranked players.
Before Monday's action gets started, here are the latest betting odds for outright winners according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
ATP Miami Open Men's Winner
Player
Odds
Novak Djokovic
+340
Alexander Zverev
+470
Taylor Fritz
+1100
Alex De Minaur
+1300
Casper Ruud
+1400
Joao Fonseca
+1400
Grigor Dimitrov
+1400
Francisco Cerundolo
+1800
Tomas Machac
+1800
Gael Monfils
+1800
ATP Miami Open Women's Winner
Player
Odds
Aryna Sabalenka
+175
Iga Swiatek
+210
Coco Gauff
+650
Jessica Pegula
+1400
Amanda Anisimova
+1400
Paula Badosa
+1900
Qinwen Zheng
+2400
Naomi Osaka
+2600
Emma Raducanu
+2900
Elina Svitolina
+3800
The action in South Florida continues today as men's and women's players compete for the second title in the Sunshine Double.
Fans can expect more exciting tennis as the Miami Open runs through Sunday, March 30.