Miami Open Betting Odds Updated After 3 Rounds

The odds for winners of the Miami Open are taking shape after three rounds.

Pat Benson

Mar 22, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) celebrates after match point against Maria Sakkari (GRE)(not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mar 22, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) celebrates after match point against Maria Sakkari (GRE)(not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first three rounds of the Miami Open are in the books, and there has been no shortage of highlights and drama. The ATP and WTA Masters 1000 tournaments offer a chance for players to make major gains in the rankings ahead of Spring.

While the men's side has seen plenty of upsets, the women's side has been straightforward for most of the top-ranked players.

Before Monday's action gets started, here are the latest betting odds for outright winners according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

ATP Miami Open Men's Winner

Novak Djokovic celebrates after a win.
Novak Djokovic celebrates after a win at the Miami Open.

Player

Odds

Novak Djokovic

+340

Alexander Zverev

+470

Taylor Fritz

+1100

Alex De Minaur

+1300

Casper Ruud

+1400

Joao Fonseca

+1400

Grigor Dimitrov

+1400

Francisco Cerundolo

+1800

Tomas Machac

+1800

Gael Monfils

+1800

ATP Miami Open Women's Winner

Aryna Sabalenka gestures to her player's box.
Aryna Sabalenka gestures to her player's box after a point.

Player

Odds

Aryna Sabalenka

+175

Iga Swiatek

+210

Coco Gauff

+650

Jessica Pegula

+1400

Amanda Anisimova

+1400

Paula Badosa

+1900

Qinwen Zheng

+2400

Naomi Osaka

+2600

Emma Raducanu

+2900

Elina Svitolina

+3800

The action in South Florida continues today as men's and women's players compete for the second title in the Sunshine Double.

Fans can expect more exciting tennis as the Miami Open runs through Sunday, March 30.

Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world.

