Michael Zheng’s Landmark 2026 Season Lands Him in the ATP Top 100

Zheng reached a career-high ranking of world No. 88 on September 14th, capping off an impressive season that took him from college tennis at Columbia to the main draw of every Grand Slam this year.

From Columbia to the ATP Tour

Michael Zheng graduated from Columbia University earlier this year in May. He was a standout athlete during his four years of collegiate tennis, becoming a two-time NCAA champion and two-time Academic All-American. He reportedly even missed his own graduation ceremony to compete in this year’s French Open.

Zheng’s transition to the professional level happened fast, recording a 15-match winning streak at the Challenger level in the second half of 2025. He won three Challenger titles during this stretch, starting in Chicago, then Columbus, and finally Tiburon to wrap up the year, before entering 2026 with the goal of cracking the top 100 for the first time.

“That’s a goal every player has, it’s almost that milestone of making it on the pro Tour,” Zheng said after his Wimbledon run earlier this year. “You ask anyone what constitutes making it on the pro Tour, I think most people would say if you break in the Top 100. I think that’s where you really start making money and making a living on Tour,” he continued.

Zheng’s Perfect Qualifying Record

A standout point in Zheng’s resume this year has been his outstanding record in qualifying rounds. He worked his way through qualifying at three of the year’s four majors, the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, plus the Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati, going a perfect 12-0 in qualifying matches across the season. He finally earned a wildcard spot for the US Open as the final Slam of the season.

In fact, Zheng’s Grand Slam main draw debut nearly didn’t happen at all, following a close call in the final round of Australian Open qualifying, where he saved a match point against Sebastian Klein before coming back to win. This moment set the stage for a season full of close calls for Zheng, most of which he fortunately came out on top of.

“Working your way through qualies, you have to prove yourself that you have the level," Zheng said. "I had some very, very close matches in qualies… After those three matches [in Grand Slam qualifying], you belong. You’ve earned it. You beat three quality players and now the real tournament starts in the main draw."

A Major Upset at Wimbledon 2026

Zheng’s signature win this year came at Wimbledon in June, where he upset 26th seed Cameron Norrie in his tournament debut. He won 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(10-4) in just over four hours. During the match, Zheng hit 21 aces and just four double faults to Norrie’s 10, saving three break points late in the fifth set before closing it out with a string of winners to earn five match points.

This marked his first tour-level win over a top-50 opponent, and it came while he was ranked outside the top 140. Norrie gave Zheng his credit afterward, saying, “In that fifth set tiebreak with me, he played to win and won it. That was impressive.”

Zheng backed up his win over Norrie by defeating fellow qualifier Nicolas Mejia to reach the third round at Wimbledon on his tournament debut, foreshadowing his other third-round result from this year’s US Open.

Zheng’s Season as a Whole

Zheng’s win over Norrie at Wimbledon was far from his only milestone this season. He made his Masters 1000 debut at Indian Wells on a wildcard, played in the main draw at all four Grand Slams, and reached the third round of two majors. At the US Open, he beat Hungarian Fabian Marozsan in his first-round match on his way to a third-round finish in New York in front of what became a growing hometown following.

For a player who entered the season ranked outside of the top 180, his ascension has been fun to watch. Zheng’s overall career record at the ATP Tour level stands at 8-9, built almost entirely this season given how recently he broke into the tour. Although he’s yet to win his first tour-level title, his breakthrough this year and track record of closing out close matches make the future promising for the young player.

What’s Next for Michael Zheng?

Despite his breakthrough this season, it’s important to remember that this is just the beginning for the American on Tour. Even with the top-100 milestone already reached, he still has a lot of room to grow. For Zheng, cracking the top 100 was never the finish line, just proof that the version of pro tennis he’s chasing is actually within reach.

With just nine tour-level events under his belt, he’s already proven he can hang with players who’ve spent years on Tour. If Zheng can remain consistent, we may see him push even deeper into next year’s Grand Slams.