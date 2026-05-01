Naomi Osaka Champions Mental Health Awareness Month for OLLY

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka can afford to pick and choose her sponsorships. Osaka is one of the few athletes who can equally balance performance, activism, and style without missing a beat.

In her latest partnership, Osaka has teamed up with OLLY for Mental Health Awareness Month. The tennis icon and the popular wellness brand officially kicked off its "Do What Serves You" campaign today. It is designed to encourage women to honor their minds and bodies and choose themselves without guilt.

Why Naomi Osaka Partnered With OLLY

Naomi Osaka for OLLY. | OLLY

"This partnership is personal to me—I've used OLLY products for years, and I'm deeply aligned with what they stand for beyond their products," Osaka said in a statement. "For me, 'Do What Serves You' means finding small moments in the day to just pause and be with myself. It's not always easy, but I've learned how important it is to carve out even a little time to honor my own needs."

According to a Hologic-Gallup survey, 63% of women struggle to put their own health first, often prioritizing others' needs over their own. Over time, this imbalance can take a toll, leading to stress, burnout, and a diminished ability to show up fully in their lives. As a mother playing on the WTA Tour, Osaka knows about those challenges facing women.

"Do What Serves You" Campaign

Naomi Osaka for OLLY. | OLLY

The "Do What Serves You" campaign delivers a powerful message: caring for others begins with caring for yourself–and that starts by putting your own needs first. Its 360-campaign has already begun rolling out across an integrated media mix, including an OOH takeover in NYC, social media, OTT streaming platforms, and online video placements on YouTube.

Best of all, OLLY is donating $30,000 to its longtime partner, the SeekHer Foundation, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to supporting women's mental health. OLLY will also be committing $1.5 million in grants over the next three years to additional non-profit organizations that destigmatize and increase access to mental health care.

Osaka's Role With OLLY

Naomi Osaka for OLLY. | OLLY

This is a year-long partnership, and Osaka will collaborate with OLLY on content, campaigns, and activations informed by her personal wellness journey.

Osaka has quietly worked her way back up to WTA World No. 15 with a singles record of 7-4 this season. With the clay court season in full swing, fans can expect the Japanese superstar to make more noise this spring and summer.

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