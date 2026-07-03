Naomi Osaka's Game Speaks Louder Than Her Fashion at Wimbledon

From the moment she walked onto the court in a stunning custom outfit to her endearing post-match stories of motherhood, Naomi Osaka was at the top of her game today at the All England Club.

Much has been made of Osaka's on-court fashion statements, inspired by her Japanese heritage, but not enough has been said of her stellar grass court season.

The softspoken four-time Grand Slam champion admitted after the match that she likes the attention focused on her fashion rather than her game. But both deserve a round of applause today.

Naomi Osaka's Round 3 Win

Naomi Osaka is her ✨ pic.twitter.com/UTJzt8ohU1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2026

The 14-seed Osaka defeated Daria Kasatkina in their third-round meeting at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships: 6-1, 6-3. It was a clinical performance by Osaka, who has now advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time.

Osaka tallied five aces with zero double faults, landing 81% of her first serves. She was 5/12 in breakpoint opportunities, while Kasatkina was able to capitalize on just one breakpoint chance and struggled with her serve.

A new theory, recently floated by ACE author Sunita Kumar Nair, is that Osaka uses her stunning outfits as a shield from the outside noise on the court. Kumar Nair might be right, as Osaka was asked about it during her post-match press conference.

Naomi Osaka Would Rather Discuss Fashion

Naomi Osaka was asked if it bothers her that there’s more attention on her outfits than on her tennis, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I would actually prefer to talk about my clothes’ 😂



“It seems like there’s so much attention on our outfits and a lot less attention on the actual tennis… pic.twitter.com/MUCBzOpxZ3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 3, 2026

"I would actually prefer to talk about my clothes," Osaka said with a laugh when asked if the extra attention bothered her.

"It's strange because I've been playing tennis for like twenty-something years. Some days I don't feel like an expert on it. But if we were to talk about my outfit, I feel like I could keep going on and on and on."

Osaka admitted, "I think on my end, there's only so many tennis questions you can answer, you know? It's kind of like the clothing questions are endless a little bit."

Naomi Osaka's Outlook at Wimbledon

Flawless 👌@naomiosaka was in fine form on her way to the Round of 16!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/RsBBljrckp — wta (@WTA) July 3, 2026

There is no doubt that questions about on-court performance can get sometimes get redundant. Especially, when a player wants to focus on the task at hand. But despite Osaka's best efforts, her game is speaking louder than her incredible wardrobe.

Osaka improves to 19-7 (and 7-1 on grass) on the season after today's win. However, her newfound dominance on grass will soon be tested. Osaka will face either the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or the veteran Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round on Sunday, July 5. In prior meetings, Osaka is 1-3 against Sabalenka and 3-0 against Ostapenko.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.