Naomi Osaka Gives Heartbreaking Quote After US Open Loss
It felt like Naomi Osaka was back in the zone while competing at the US Open. Two of her four Grand Slam titles came in New York. However, a third title was not to be this year.
Osaka lost to Karolina Muchova in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (5). The 26-year-old was clearly emotional after the loss and hung her head as she exited the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Speaking with the media, Osaka took a holistic view of her return to action this season before providing a heartbreaking quote.
Osaka explained, "Obviously I can only gauge how I'm doing by results. I feel faster. I feel better. But I lost in the second round, so it's' a little rough. But also, it's been fun playing a lot of tournaments."
Osaka said she takes these losses personally. She added, "This is a dramatic word... But I feel like my heart dies every time I lose. It sucks a lot. But I've been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them."
The WTA season is far from over, and Osaka will have more opportunities to return to form. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.