Novak Djokovic's ATP Finals Plans Leaked and Retirement Issue Reopened
This time last year, Novak Djokovic sounded much closer to retirement than he does now. The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he was only prioritizing Grand Slams and international play on behalf of Serbia.
Djokovic skipped the 2024 ATP Finals, which led many fans to believe he would do the same this year. However, that will not be the case, according to Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis Federation.
ATP Finals Plans Announced Early
"We have confirmation that Djokovic will be in Turin," Binaghi told Italian radio channel Rai Gr Parlamento on Monday. The premature confirmation of Djokovic's plans caught many fans by surprise, perhaps even Djokovic, who has yet to confirm his plans.
Djokovic has qualified for the ATP Finals for an 18th time, tying Roger Federer’s all-time record. The seven-time ATP Finals champion last won the year-end tournament in 2023.
The 2025 ATP Finals will be held in Turin, Italy, for the second consecutive year. However, Djokovic still has to play the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship (ATP 250 Athens) this week.
Retirement Plans Revisited
Djokovic's schedule has kept the entire sport on its toes. He retired during his match against Taylor Fritz during the Six Kings Slam and withdrew from the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters, which Jannik Sinner won on Sunday.
But if you think Djokovic has plans to retire from the sport anytime soon, think again. The 38-year-old recently revisited the topic in an interview with Vicky Georgatou of the Greek media outlet SDNA.
"Many thought that after the Olympic Games, after winning gold, I would end my career. But I don't play tennis just for achievements," explained Djokovic.
"Of course, they're a big part of my motivation, but I also play tennis because I really enjoy competing. I enjoy the process and everything that tennis brings to me: to me personally, to my family, but also what I bring to tennis as long as I remain an active professional."
Reasons for Not Retiring
"I know that as long as I play, I will be in the public eye. I am aware of that responsibility, but it does not bother me; on the contrary, I enjoy it. I like to be able to contribute to the development, popularity, and progress of our sport. There are also other reasons, personal and professional.
"So there's more reason why I'm still playing, not just the results. When you get everything, when you win Olympic gold, of course, it's a bit weird to go back to tournaments and start from scratch. But, at the same time, it is a source of inspiration: I feel that I still have motivation and desire to take on new challenges."
Djokovic faces Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 16 at the ATP 250 Athens later today. Meanwhile, the ATP Finals run from November 9-16.