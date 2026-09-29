Novak Djokovic Returns to China Open for First Time Since 2015 With Perfect Record on the Line

Djokovic confirmed in September that he would return to the China Open in Beijing for the first time in 11 years, ending an absence that stretched back to his last title there in 2015. He opens his tournament on Wednesday against Portugal’s Nuno Borges, whom Djokovic has beaten just once in his career en route to his 101st career title in Athens last season.

Djokovic’s Perfect Record at the China Open

Djokovic enters the tournament with an unprecedented perfect record, having played the China Open six times and winning it every single time. His titles came in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, giving him a 29-0 match record at the ATP 500 event.

No other player has come close to matching his performance at the tournament, and his six titles remain a China Open record. Ahead of the match, Borges acknowledged the weight of that history working in his own favor, saying, “More pressure for him,” referencing Djokovic’s unbeaten record.

Why Return This Year?

The timing of Djokovic’s comeback at Beijing is no coincidence, as Novak Djokovic currently sits at world No. 11, just outside the mark of ATP Finals qualification as the end of the season looms. Djokovic announced his participation on Instagram just days after a shocking first-round exit at the US Open, where he lost in five sets to unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone.

This defeat saw the Serbian player vomit during the match while battling back and shoulder issues that affected his serve later in the match. The loss dropped him to world No. 12 in the ATP rankings and ended a run of dominance at majors that had stretched back years. Essentially, Djokovic is returning to the China Open to redeem himself and make a late push for the ATP Finals this season.

“I am very happy to announce that I’m coming back to Beijing after many years to play at the China Open,” Djokovic wrote. “I am excited to come back and perform in front of all of you at the National Tennis Centre, one of the nicest venues we have in tennis,” he continued.

Djokovic’s Path To Redemption at the 2026 China Open

Djokovic won’t have an easy path back to the title this time around. The 2026 China Open men’s draw includes five of the world’s top 10 players, headlined by Alexander Zverev, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Daniil Medvedev, giving the 39-year-old a difficult test as he looks to rebuild momentum in the final stretch of his season.

This year’s China Open runs from September 30th through October 6th at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, with Djokovic’s perfect record at the venue on the line for the first time in over a decade.