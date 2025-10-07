Novak Djokovic Shows Class After Vomiting at Shanghai Masters
The world's top tennis players are dropping like flies in the Asian Swing of the ATP and WTA Tours. Both in Shanghai and Wuhan, extreme heat and humidity have forced star players to retire mid-match.
Cramps, blood-pressure tests, and vomiting have become common occurrences during matches. However, that is not stopping the greatest player of all time from giving up or from conducting himself with class on the court.
Novak Djokovic overcame brutal weather conditions in his match against Jaume Munar at the Shanghai Masters. Djokovic defeated Munar in three sets: 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
In addition to collapsing on the court, Djokovic vomited multiple times during the match. Not only were fans impressed by Djokovic's perseverance, but also by his manners.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion insisted on cleaning up after himself so the ball kids did not have to do such a nasty chore. Djokovic grabbed the towel and insisted on mopping up the vomit.
The temperature during Djokovic's match hovered around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), with the humidity soaring over 80% at times.
"It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal," Djokovic said after he battled to victory," said Djokovic after the match.
"It's brutal when you have over 80% of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with the heat, with sun, it's even more brutal."
Djokovic was still feeling unwell after the match and was advised by his doctors to forgo the post-match press conference. This move allowed him more time to rest and recover before his next match.
However, Djokovic shared a message on social media with fans. "Tough day at the office. Very challenging physically. Luckily, I have the greatest support in the world . 我爱上海 [I love Shanghai]," wrote Djokovic.
Djokovic will face Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinal. The two players have never met on tour. Both athletes are competing against each other as well as the sweltering weather, but the match probably means more to Djokovic.
The 38-year-old realizes this is probably his last best chance at a Masters 1000 title. Carlos Alcaraz missed the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury, Jannik Sinner retired due to cramps, while Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz were both upset.
Regardless of how Djokovic performs in the rest of the tournament, today was another reminder of what the sport will miss when he eventually retires after a long and successful career.
The Shanghai Masters runs through October 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.