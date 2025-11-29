Ons Jabeur and Stan Wawrinka Make Decisions on 2026 Season

The tennis off-season is incredibly short, and one of the most unforgettable parts is when players announce their retirement in November or December.

Luckily, there is nothing but good news to report today for two of tennis fans' favorite players: Ons Jabeur and Stan Wawrinka.

Minister of Mentorship

Ons Jabeur is returning to the tour as the mentor of Turkish rising star 🇹🇷Zeynep Sönmez! 🎾



Jabeur's long-time coach, Issam Jellali, will lead the team as Zeynep's head coach, with Sırrı Can Yılmaz joining as assistant coach. Mehmet Bayraktar will continue to guide Zeynep on…

Of course, Jabeur will not compete in the 2026 WTA season after last week's exciting news. The Turkish trailblazer announced her comeback would have to wait, as she and her husband, Karim Kamoun—who also serves as her longtime physiotherapist—are expecting their first child together in April 2026.

However, Jabeur is returning to the WTA Tour in a new role. She will serve as the mentor of Turkish rising star Zeynep Sönmez.

Jabeur’s long-time coach, Issam Jellali, will lead the team as Zeynep’s head coach, with Sırrı Can Yılmaz joining as assistant coach. Mehmet Bayraktar will continue to guide Zeynep on the mental and fitness side, according to @TenisHableri.

Wawrinka Continues His Journey

Meanwhile, Wawrinka has already committed to a tournament to kick off another season of the ATP Tour. The Swiss star shared a video on social media expressing his excitement to play in the 2026 ASB Classic.

"Hey guys, so happy to announce that I'm coming back to Auckland to play the ASB Classic tennis tournament. Last time was 20 years ago in Auckland, and it was a great experience," said a smiling Wawrinka.

"I didn't have the chance to come back since, but I'm really happy I took the decision to come back this year, to have this opportunity to be back in Auckland playing in front of fans. I remember it was a great atmosphere, so I'm really looking forward to it. I love the competition."

Stan THE MAN 😤



One of the game's true greats (*that backhand) and triple Grand Slam champ — the legendary Stan Wawrinka is returning to Auckland after nearly 20 years 🤩

He continued, "For me, it's all about the competition. It's also about pushing myself, getting the best out of what I can achieve, what I can do. Keep pushing myself at practice to be at the best possible level in the tournament.

Hopefully, in 2026, I can maybe come back to the top 100, play the big tournaments, keep pushing myself, and see where I can finish the year. Even after 20 years on tour, I still love the game. I'm still passionate about tennis."

The ASB Classic runs from January 6-11 in Auckland, New Zealand. It is an ATP 250 tournament that serves as an important warm-up for the Australian Open.

