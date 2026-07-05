Pegula Powers Past Jovic in All-American Wimbledon Clash

Mere hours after their native homeland celebrated its 250th birthday across the Atlantic, two Americans met for the second day in a row at the Wimbledon Championships in London in a bid to reach the second week at the grass-court Grand Slam.

And it was the more experienced elder stateswoman, Jessica Pegula, who prevailed, eventually dispatching her supremely talented and rapidly rising young compatriot 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to move into just her second last-eight appearance at SW19.

The gulf in experience, on paper, had been stark. As Jovic was attempting to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the tender age of 18, 2024's US Open finalist Pegula was seeking her tenth. But there was little evidence of much disparity across what was a largely scrappy and return-dominated encounter.

There was a 50/50 split between holds and breaks across the 26 games contested on a swelteringly hot and sunny afternoon in south-west London. Moments of brilliance, while fewer and further between than expected, still sporadically lit up an otherwise odd contest, as flashes of quality reminded the watching Wimbledon contingent of the abilities that these two players possess.

Topsy-turvy Encounter Goes the Way of Pegula

Yet, the chaotic tone of the match was set from the start, with Jovic moving a break ahead three times only for her opponent to erase the advantage on each occasion. The third break back for Pegula came as Jovic served for the set at 5-3, before the 18-year-old struck for a fourth time in the tenth game to clinch a topsy-turvy opener.

The middle stanza didn't provide much greater semblance of match rhythm, yet the World No. 4 was able to harness some stability on serve - whilst utilising her vast wealth of experience with breaks in the third, fifth and ninth games - as Jovic could only muster a single break when she struck in the sixth.

That shift in momentum proved to be the trend that defined the remainder of the contest, as Pegula was finally able to shut her opponent out of her service games in the final set. Her greater consistency on serve was accompanied by an increase in errors from Jovic as the young American began to fade physically and mentally throughout the decider.

Pegula took full advantage, breaking twice without reply before sealing victory with an emphatic ace out wide to seal her deserved return to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, and a first since 2023.

Coming into this match-up, Pegula already held a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Jovic, with both of those victories coming earlier this season. Yet this was the pair's first meeting on grass, and such are the astonishing abilities of the teenage Californian that a potential upset had rightly been on the cards, something that Pegula was quick to pay tribute to in her on-court interview.

"That was really tough. I knew Iva was a top player with a lot of energy," she told the Court One crowd.

"I couldn’t find my serve in the first set but I wasn’t playing that bad, I was still breaking quite a bit, so I had to trust that. There were a lot of close games there at the end, honestly it could have gone either way, but I kept my intensity in every point."

First Serve Percentages Proves Damaging for Jovic

Ultimately, it was a damagingly low first-serve percentage and win-rate behind that first delivery that hurt Jovic, with her final numbers coming in at 55 and 48, respectively. While never reaching her spectacular best, Pegula's greater solidity in these areas across the latter half of the contest was the crucial metric, allowing the New York native that pivotal stability in her service games in the final set while Jovic continued to leave the door ajar.

When asked about this, Pegula expressed relief at being able to find a more reliable service when it came to the business end of the match.

"I think we just grow into it and figure it out, or we don’t, that’s the beauty of this sport, you either fail or succeed, but you always learn to push yourself. I keep my emotions in track and am never overly positive or negative. I tried to not go for too many big shots and thankfully I was in the clear."

The World No. 4 will now take on either last year's semi-finalist Belinda Bencic, or another fellow American and two-time Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff, in the last eight.

"To me it doesn’t matter, everyone keeps getting better and better," Pegula revealed when asked about these potential match-ups.

"There's some really tough matches in our section, Iva is a great grass court player so it was great to get through a hard match before the next round. But that will be a new day so..."

A classic encounter, this sadly was not, with perhaps the heat and pressure of the occasion weighing down what could and should have been a wonderfully watchable affair. But it is job done for the perennially consistent and reliable Pegula, whose superb craft and match-play experience continues to consistently and impressively position her in the latter stages of major tournaments.

The week ahead will reveal whether or not Pegula can break new ground at Wimbledon as she continues to seek an elusive maiden major - one which, should it one day arrive, would be thoroughly well-deserved.