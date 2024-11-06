Qinwen Zheng Dominates Jasmine Paolini in WTA Finals
While the final WTA Rankings have begun taking shape, there is still plenty of tennis left to be played. The first match of Wednesday's Group Stage matches at the WTA Finals led off with a highly anticipated meeting between Jasmine Paolini and Qinwen Zheng.
Paolini entered the match as the four-seed, but the seven-seed Zheng felt like the favorite. Not only had Zheng swept all three of their previous matches, but she has played at a high level as of late.
While Zheng might have been the slight favorite, no one was expecting a blowout. Zheng defeated Paolini in straight sets: 6-1, 6-1. Her strong performance helped keep the match quick, ending in just over an hour.
With today's victory, Zheng advances to the knockout rounds. She has officially qualified second out of the Purple Group behind Sabalenka. Even better, the 22-year-old continues to make history.
Zheng is the first Chinese tennis player to advance out of the round robin stage since her hero, Li Na. "It's almost 11 years ago. I'm proud I could make it," said Zheng.
She continued, "I didn't know what would happen when I came here because it's my first time. I just told myself to enjoy especially because I'm in a really difficult group. Thanks to all the fans who came to watch me tonight. Thanks for all your support.
Zheng entered the WTA Finals as the World No. 7 with a record of 41-16 with two singles titles. She has won two of her three matches and is finishing her season on a strong note.
The Group Stage continues today with a match between Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Tomorrow marks the conclusion of the Group Stage with a match between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, followed by a battle between Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.
Zheng's opponent and time for the semifinals has not yet been finalized.