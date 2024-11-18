Qinwen Zheng Explains Why She Can't Vacation This Off-Season
The WTA Tour is a mental and physical marathon. After 11 grueling months, players are lucky to squeeze in a few weeks of rest and relaxation before they return to the traveling circus of tennis.
Of the many exciting storylines in tennis this year, few were more fun to follow than the rise of Qinwen Zheng. The 22-year-old became an overnight sensation after she won a gold medal for China in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
However, it was just part of a complete campaign for Zheng. She finished with a record of 44-18 with two singles titles and a WTA ranking of World No. 5. More importantly, she has been a trailblazer for Chinese women's tennis players.
Unfortunately for Zheng, her global popularity comes at a price. She will not be able to vacation during the off-season.
"In the off-season, other players go to Maldives or Hawaii. But I'll have too many commercials to shoot and no vacation," Zheng told Chinese tennis writer Zhang Bendou.
Zheng is not exaggerating when she says her schedule does not have time for a vacation. Last week, Zheng was unveiled as the new face of Audi in China.
Zheng narrated a new trailer for the German luxury automaker, teasing that she would be appearing at the annual expo held for the last 20 years.
As Tennis.com reported, two days later, Zheng traveled 16 hours north to Shanghai for a Gatorade event, for which she's been an ambassador in China since the start of last season. In October, she became the first athlete – female or male – to ever be on the cover of Vogue China.
Audi and Gatorade are just the tip of the iceberg of Zheng's sponsorship portfolio. She has starred in Nike and Wilson ads, represented Rolex, and has regional deals with Lancôme cosmetics and McDonald's.
