Rafael Jodar Becomes First Player to Make the ATP Finals in His First Full Season

The 20-year-old Spaniard qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin on Friday night, completing one of the fastest rises the ATP Tour has ever seen. He’s the first man to qualify for the Finals in the same year he made his tour-level debut.

Jodar Qualifies for the Nitto ATP Finals

Jodar's place in Turin came down to the last two days of the Paris Masters, and he ultimately had no control over it. After losing to Casper Ruud in the second round on Tuesday, Jodar’s fate was in the hands of his opponents. Alex de Minaur, Tommy Paul, and Taylor Fritz were all still within reach of overtaking his place as the final qualifier.

Alex de Minaur would have passed Jodar with one more win, but lost to Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday, 7-6(2), 6-3. Paul and Fritz made it through to the quarterfinal on Friday, meaning Jodar needed both to lose to maintain the final spot. Fortunately for the Spaniard, Ben Shelton beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, and Taylor Fritz lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(10), 7-5, 6-3, which handed Jodar the eighth and final spot.

First Player to Reach ATP Finals in Debut Season

Jodar began the 2026 season ranked No. 168, and currently sits at 9th in the ATP’s Race to Turin leaderboards. His meteoric rise comes in his first-ever season on the ATP Tour, an impressive step up from playing at the Challenger level just a year prior. No player had ever qualified for the ATP Finals after starting a year ranked that low.

He also became the third player to compete at the Finals the year after playing the Next Gen ATP Finals, joining Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz. Jodar played the Next Gen event in December 2025 after spending a season at the University of Virginia, where he was ITA National Rookie of the Year, and he turned professional on December 31st.

Jodar’s Breakout 2026 Season

Rafael Jodar got off to a great start in 2026, breaking into the top 100 in March and the top 50 in April. At just 19, he won his first title in Marrakech in April, beating Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-2. He made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at the Australian Open as a qualifier, winning a five-setter in the first round, and he reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals in June, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

The summer brought his first ATP 500 final in Washington, where he lost to Taylor Fritz, and a Montreal semifinal that made him the first man born in 2006 or later to reach a Masters 1000 semifinal. He reached a then career-high No. 11 in August. Back-to-back first-round losses at the US Open and in Tokyo followed, but he answered with a run to his first Masters 1000 final in Shanghai.

Jodar has two top-10 wins and $3,348,899 in prize money during his first season on the ATP Tour. On November 2nd, he reached the top 10 for the first time, becoming the first man to do it in his debut season on tour. He’ll now enter the ATP Finals with a chance to make even more history.

Jodar’s Thoughts On His Season

When speaking with ATPTour.com, Jodar looked back fondly on his first season, saying, “Winning in Marrakech was very special for me... The week went very well for me and winning my first ATP title meant a lot.” “It has been a great year. I am very happy with how the season is going for me... I have improved a lot and played against many top players,” Jodar added.

Reflecting on his success, Jodar credited his mindset for the quick adjustment: “I have been able to go match by match, tournament by tournament… I think that is the most important thing on my first year on Tour.” “My mindset of not giving up and giving everything in every match has helped me be in this situation,” he said.

Before qualifying, he said it was difficult to do it in his first year, but that it was good to know what he can accomplish in future seasons. Despite being only 20 years old, the young Spaniard stayed grounded, saying “I am aware I have had a great year but if you want to be a great tennis player, you have to be on Tour for many years, so that is my goal, to be every year a little bit better.”

The ATP Finals begin November 15th at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, and the group draw takes place on Thursday. Jodar is one of four debutants this year, along with Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, and Frances Tiafoe.