

Throughout the Open Era, tennis fans have witnessed some incredible victory streaks from the game's greatest players. While players might not get any official accolades for consecutive victories, the longest streaks in ATP history nevertheless demonstrate a staggering standard of athletic prowess. Here are the five longest winning runs from the ATP Tour and the powerful storylines that accompanied them.

1, 2. Björn Borg: 49 Wins in 1978, 48 Wins in 1979

Cool-headed Swedish powerhouse Björn Borg occupies the top two spots of the winning streak rankings. Borg began his 1978 run at the Davis Cup, helping his team defeat Ireland, Yugoslavia, Spain, and Hungary before their loss to the United States in the Inter-Zonal Final. This streak came to an end just before his 50th win, when he lost to Jimmy Connors in straight sets at the US Open.

Borg’s 1979 streak also began at the Davis Cup. That year’s tournament saw him facing off against a young Ivan Lendl during the Swedish loss to Czechoslovakia. His second-best streak was ended in 1980 at the Nations Cup, where he lost to close friend Guillermo Vilas.

Borg’s play was defined by his cool, calm, and level-headed approach, which earned him the nickname “Ice Man.” He practiced a highly unconventional style, employing an unusual double-handed backhand that transitioned into a single-hand swing at the point of contact. His baseline-focused power and consistent athleticism are said to be one of the main sources of modern tennis’ main playing style.

3. Guillermo Vilas: 46 Wins in 1977

Guillermo Vilas achieved the now third-longest winning streak in ATP history in 1977, hitting an impressive 46 wins. The Argentinian began his run at the Generali Open Kitzbühel against Australia’s Alvin Gardiner. He would go on to win that tournament, defeating Czechoslovakian Jan Kodeš in the final. During the streak, he took his first Grand Slam in a historically one-sided final against American Brian Gottfried and won the U.S. Open by surprising Jimmy Connors with a new style. He also experienced a strong controversy around his year-end ranking, finishing second only due to early losses in minor tournaments.

Vilas played a solid, consistent game as a robust left-handed baseliner. His style was marked by an unusual open stance and a heavy topspin that has made its way into many modern styles. His left-handedness offered him a natural advantage, as it allowed him to produce trajectories and spins that right-handed players would not have ordinarily encountered. Off the court, Vilas was an accomplished poet and screenwriter, and was known for his distinct chestnut mullet and headband.

4. Ivan Lendl: 44 Wins in 1981

American Ivan Lendl holds the ATP’s fourth-longest winning streak, capped off in 1982 with 44 victories. Lendl’s run started at the 1981 Madrid Grand Prix with a match against Spain’s Juan Avendano. From there, Lendl reached 18 consecutive tournament finals, winning 9 in a row over the course of his winning streak. He took a notable win at the 1981 Masters Grand Prix when he returned from a two-set deficit against America’s Vitas Gerulaitis to take the win. The streak was ended in 1982 against France’s Yannick Noah.

Lendl’s unstoppable strength and power earned him the nicknames of “Ivan the Terrible” and “The Terminator.” He matched this raw athleticism with a highly regimented training routine; famously, when preparing for the U.S. Open each year, Lendl would hire the same firm that installed the courts at Flushing Meadows to construct an exact replica at his home.

5. Novak Djokovic: 43 Wins in 2011

Novak Djokovic, now widely considered to be the best-performing player in the sport’s history, holds the fifth-longest winning streak alongside a host of other awards. Djokovic’s streak began at the 2010 Davis Cup, where he took down France’s Gilles Simon in straight sets. 2011 then saw him reach the No. 1 spot for the first time, propelled by titles at the Australian Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon.

Djokovic is an aggressive baseline player, armed with a highly rated backhand and near-unbeatable serve return. Djokovic benefits from the topspin-heavy style pioneered by the other entrants on the winning streak list, as high-speed topspinning balls are driven straight into his favored zone. Djokovic remains on the court as a highly powerful force, but has experienced some serious difficulties in recent matches. He’s targeted the 2028 LA Olympics as a potential retirement milestone.