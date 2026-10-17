The Rise of the Next Tennis Gen: Five Teenage Players to Watch

Now that Rafael Jódar has turned 20, there are no teenagers in the ATP top 20 for the first time in over a decade. Mirra Andreeva and Iva Jovic, meanwhile, are the two teenagers currently featured in the WTA top 20. Below, we discuss Andreeva, Jovic, and three other key teenage players to watch in the coming years.

Mirra Andreeva

19-year-old Mirra Andreeva is a powerhouse player who has already twice risen to No. 5 on the WTA’s worldwide ranking. She first made that achievement last year after winning both the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Dubai Tennis Championships. Following that run, she made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

2026 has already been a phenomenal season for Andreeva, and it saw her become a Grand Slam champion. At the French Open final, she faced Maja Chwaliński and defeated her in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). This victory was the teenager’s fifth WTA title, and it made her the youngest women’s champion at Roland Garros since 2020.

Iva Jovic

18-year-old Iva Jovic does not have many titles to her name, but she has successfully bested quite a few top women’s players and made it to at least the fourth round of every Grand Slam tournament this season. Her best finish was making the quarterfinals at the 2026 Australian Open.

Jovic’s two WTA Tour titles are both at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open. She won her first title there by defeating Emiliana Arango in straight sets (6-4, 6-1), and she successfully defended it this year by taking down Peyton Stearns also in straight sets (6-4, 6-2).

Federico Cinà

19-year-old Federico Cinà is only in his second ATP season, but he’s already making a splash. The Italian player won his first Challenger title early this year at Pune Challenger, defeating Felix Gill in three sets (6–3, 5–7, 7–6). He then made his Grand Slam debut at the French Open after winning all three qualifying matches.

Cinà also made his US Open debut in August after winning another three qualifying matches. He was ultimately eliminated in the first round by rising American star Alex Michelsen in straight sets (6-4, 6-1,6-0). The Italian player has not had an ATP Tour title, but he’s broken into the top 200 rankings and has so much more potential to show.

Justin Engel

19-year-old Justin Engel is a rising German tennis star whose career has been derailed by a persistent injury. All of his successes came in the 2025 season, where he became the second-youngest German player to make a Davis Cup team (after Boris Becker). He even defeated Rei Sakamoto in his debut match.

Engel soon after entered the ATP top 200 and made it to his first ATP Challenger title at the Hamburg Ladies & Gents Cup. He defeated Federico Cinà in straight sets (7-5, 7-6) to become the youngest Challenger champion of the season. Unfortunately, Engel has been battling a chronic elbow injury since March 2026 and has been out of competition since May. If he can fully recover, Engel is still a player to watch.

Kristina Liutova

16-year-old Kristina Liutova is the youngest star on the WTA Tour, and she already has her first title under her belt. The Russian player won her first stop at the WTA 250 Memphis Classic, defeating Darja Vidmanova in three sets (1–6, 6–1, 6–3). This victory made her the youngest WTA champion since Coco Gauff won the Linz Open in 2019.

Liutova had such a successful summer that her WTA ranking went from No. 229 all the way to No. 126 in early August. She then made her way through the qualifying rounds of the US Open and lost to the rejuvenated Qinwen Zheng in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-1). If she continues at this rate, many more titles await Liutova.