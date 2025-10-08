Roger Federer Hosts "On Thanks for Playing" Event in Shanghai
Much to the delight of tennis fans, Roger Federer has remained active in the sport after retiring from playing. The global icon has built a strong partnership with the Swiss sportswear brand On, which remains dedicated to growing the game worldwide.
Earlier today, On hosted its second "On Thanks for Playing" event in Shanghai, China. It celebrated the spirit of grassroots tennis and giving back to the community.
As an On co-entrepreneur Federer attended the centerpiece of the event. Alongside officials from the Shanghai Xuhui District Sports Bureau, Federer was on hand for the unveiling of newly renovated courts at the Shanghai Xuhui District First Youth Amateur Sports School.
In collaboration with local partners, On upgraded the tennis courts to provide a high-level training environment for young, aspiring players and the wider tennis community.
Liu Yunzhi led the renovation efforts. The former professional player, referee, and tennis court builder has built and renovated an incredible 4,000 professional courts across China over the past 27 years.
She was a firsthand witness to the tennis boom in China and is well aware that access to high-quality courts not only affects players' technical performance and development but also serves as a catalyst for tennis to transition from a niche to a mass sport.
"Supporting the development of tennis at the grassroots level is incredibly important," said Rebecca Cai, General Manager of On APAC.
"The true essence of sports lies not only in the highlight moments on the court but also in the efforts of those who drive development behind the scenes. Liu Yunzhi and her team are the epitome of persistent behind-the-scenes contributions to China's tennis development. We are honored to have been able to work with inspiring partners like her to bring this world-class facility to life."
Federer marked the occasion by serving the "first ball" on the new courts, leaving his exclusive champion's mark in yellow paint. The 20-time Grand Slam champion later returned to the court to hit balls with young local players and offer them guidance.
"Coming back to Shanghai always feels special", Federer said at the event.
"Seeing the hard work that goes into facilities like this makes you appreciate everything that's happening behind the scenes even more, and there's really nothing better than seeing the game you love being shared with a new generation. It's moments like these that show the real magic of tennis—not just at the Grand Slams, but right here, at the community level."
Following the court ceremony, Federer greeted fans and store teams during a visit to the On store at Shanghai's IAPM Mall.
The first event in Shanghai was held in 2024, when On invited young players from Wild Elephant (a tennis club dedicated to training kids in rural Yunnan Province) to share their dreams and play with Federer.
In a celebration of Federer and Shanghai's signature style, On also launched the 2025 Shanghai Special Tennis Collection two weeks prior to the event.
The limited-edition drop was an elevated capsule of footwear and apparel that included the THE ROGER Clubhouse Ace and THE ROGER Pro Ace shoes, along with special apparel pieces like the Graphic Club Long-T, Focus Tech Hoodie, and Focus Tech Sweatpants.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.