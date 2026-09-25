Roger Federer Returns to the O2 Arena to Unveil a Room Named in His Honor

The O2 Arena in London opened its newest attraction on September 23rd, 2026, titled the RF Room (or the Roger Room). It opened exactly four years after Federer’s retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup, making it the venue’s first-ever space named after an athlete. Federer made a record 45 appearances at the O2 between 2009 and 2022, and that number is prominently displayed in various details throughout the room.

Inside the RF Room

The RF Room is a new backstage space at the O2 designed to host visiting artists and their teams before performances, with every detail inside built around Federer’s career at the venue. A neon yellow tennis racquet sits atop the space, and the walls are lined with 45 table tennis paddles, 44 in white and one in black, signed by Federer himself.

The room features a custom table tennis table with artwork he personally selected, alongside a sound system playing a playlist personally curated by Federer himself. Details from his historic career are displayed throughout, with a signed photo of him waving farewell to the crowd after his final match on display as the room’s centerpiece.

AEG International President and CEO Alex Hill presented Federer with his own key to the space, along with a table tennis paddle made from The O2’s iconic tent fabric.

Thoughts on the Tribute

"The O2 will always be a very special place for me," Federer said upon his return to London. “I have so many great memories of playing here over the years, and of course it’s where I played the final match of my career in 2022. To come back four years later and have a room here is a very special honor,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Hill called the tribute a natural fit for the venue’s history, saying, “We’ve had the privilege of hosting some incredible sporting moments over the years, and we felt that Roger’s contribution deserved something particularly special.” “The RF Room honors his longstanding connection with The O2, and it's been a pleasure working with him to bring the space to life,” Hill concluded.

Federer’s Emotional Retirement Match

The RF Room was created to honor Federer’s most memorable moment at the O2 Arena: his final match before retirement back in 2022. The infamous doubles match took place during the same event, the Laver Cup, where Federer partnered with longtime rival Rafael Nadal for one last appearance on the court.

Ultimately, Federer and Nadal lost the match to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, but the crowd was more focused on the career-ending implications for the Swiss player. Federer said he felt more grateful than sad while fighting back tears during his on-court retirement ceremony, calling it a fitting way to close out his career.

Emotions ran high at that final match, with Federer and Nadal sharing a moment on the bench following the result. Federer himself said watching Murray was especially hard, describing it as though Murray’s own career was flashing before his eyes, and that he shared some deeply personal words with Djokovic in that final stretch as well.

This week marks the first time the event has returned to the O2 since Federer’s retirement.

Returning For This Year’s Laver Cup

Federer, a co-founder of the Laver Cup, returned to the O2 this week as the event heads into its ninth edition. This year’s tournament runs from September 25th to 27th, and is headlined by some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Federer’s presence was part of a larger gathering of tennis royalty at the venue on Wednesday, with a combined 49 Grand Slam singles titles walking the same black court, including Rod Laver (11), Andre Agassi (8), Carlos Alcaraz (7), Pat Rafter (2), and Yannick Noah (1), all posing together with the Laver Cup trophy.

As he takes in the tribute of a room built entirely around his own history at the venue, Federer’s return doubles as both a nod to where his career ended and a reminder of the event he helped create. His monumental 20-Grand-Slam career will not soon be forgotten.