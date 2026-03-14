Sabalenka vs. Rybakina Indian Wells Final: Odds, Stream, Preview
The first half of the Sunshine Swing is coming to its dramatic conclusion. As hard as it is to believe, the women's singles final is tomorrow for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
There was a lot of high-level tennis and worthy contenders, but a final between the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and the seemingly unstoppable Elena Rybakina only seems right for a showdown in the desert.
The two players have begun to distance themselves from the rest of the elite players in the WTA. This will be their 16th meeting, and hopefully, as epic as their recent matches.
Quotes
Following her match on Friday, Sabalenka accurately predicted Rybakina would be her opponent and seemed eager to meet her rival in the final. "The power that comes from the other side is not easy to handle. I'm leaning towards Rybakina. And I want that match!" said Sabalenka on the Tennis Channel.
"Of course I'm going to fight as much as I can, and hopefully it's going to be a great match," Rybakina said after her win against Linda Noskova. "I cannot be super happy with my performance today. I definitely need to get better before the final."
Match Information & Streaming
The 2026 Indian Wells Women's Final will be broadcast exclusively in the United States on the Tennis Channel. The match starts shortly after 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. EST) on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Coverage is also available via the Tennis Channel App and streaming services like YouTube TV. Fans will be able to watch the pregame show on the Tennis Channel.
Head-to-Head History
Sabalenka and Rybakina have faced each other an incredible 15 times on the tour. Sabalenka holds a narrow 8-7 lead in head-to-head matches. However, Rybakina won their last two meetings (the WTA Finals championship match and the Australian Open final).
Rankings
Sabalenka has been the WTA world No. 1 for more than a year consecutively. She has a singles record of 16-1 with one title in 2026. Meanwhile, Rybakina is the world No. 3 with a record of 17-3. Regardless of the outcome, Rybakina will overtake Iga Swiatek at the second-ranked player on Monday.
Odds
Currently, Sabalenka is considered the favorite against Rybakina. Sabalenka is (-156) and Rybakina is (+130), according to FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr