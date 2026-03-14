Sabalenka vs. Rybakina Indian Wells Final: Odds, Stream, Preview

The first half of the Sunshine Swing is coming to its dramatic conclusion. As hard as it is to believe, the women's singles final is tomorrow for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

There was a lot of high-level tennis and worthy contenders, but a final between the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and the seemingly unstoppable Elena Rybakina only seems right for a showdown in the desert.

The two players have begun to distance themselves from the rest of the elite players in the WTA. This will be their 16th meeting, and hopefully, as epic as their recent matches.

Quotes

Sabalenka with a warning for Rybakina ahead of Indian Wells final 👀 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XLaUOHBxH4 — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) March 14, 2026

Following her match on Friday, Sabalenka accurately predicted Rybakina would be her opponent and seemed eager to meet her rival in the final. "The power that comes from the other side is not easy to handle. I'm leaning towards Rybakina. And I want that match!" said Sabalenka on the Tennis Channel.

"Of course I'm going to fight as much as I can, and hopefully it's going to be a great match," Rybakina said after her win against Linda Noskova. "I cannot be super happy with my performance today. I definitely need to get better before the final."

Match Information & Streaming

The 2026 Indian Wells Women's Final will be broadcast exclusively in the United States on the Tennis Channel. The match starts shortly after 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. EST) on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Coverage is also available via the Tennis Channel App and streaming services like YouTube TV. Fans will be able to watch the pregame show on the Tennis Channel.

Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina are set to meet once again in the Indian Wells Final ⚔️



Which player is going to lift the trophy? 🤔🗳️#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/iEyJnKohn8 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 14, 2026

Head-to-Head History

Sabalenka and Rybakina have faced each other an incredible 15 times on the tour. Sabalenka holds a narrow 8-7 lead in head-to-head matches. However, Rybakina won their last two meetings (the WTA Finals championship match and the Australian Open final).

🚨 NEW WORLD NO. 2 🚨



Elena Rybakina defeats Pegula 6-1 7-6 to reach the Indian Wells SFs and is guaranteed the No. 2 ranking on Monday!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/QxPJHuBeWl — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 13, 2026

Rankings

Sabalenka has been the WTA world No. 1 for more than a year consecutively. She has a singles record of 16-1 with one title in 2026. Meanwhile, Rybakina is the world No. 3 with a record of 17-3. Regardless of the outcome, Rybakina will overtake Iga Swiatek at the second-ranked player on Monday.

Odds

Currently, Sabalenka is considered the favorite against Rybakina. Sabalenka is (-156) and Rybakina is (+130), according to FanDuel.

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