Sabalenka vs. Rybakina WTA Finals Preview: Odds, Streaming, Prize Money
After a thrilling season of women's tennis, we are down to our final day. Tomorrow, the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will take on the sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the championship match.
While each player took very different paths to arrive here this season, Sabalenka and Rybakina are both entering the championship match at their peak. Sabalenka breezed through the 'Stefanie Graf group,' while Rybakina dominated the 'Serena Williams group' earlier in the tournament's group stage.
Sabalenka has easily been the best player all year long, but struggled in Majors until picking up her fourth Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Rybakina dealt with off-court issues with her coach but battled through the adversity to have a career year.
Date, Start Time, Location
The 2025 WTA Finals championship matches is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 8. The action takes place on the indoor, hard court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, a world-class venue created specifically to host the WTA's season-ending spectacle.
Head-to-Head History
Sabalenka has a 13-8 record against Rybakina in singles matches on the WTA Tour. They have faced three times this year: the Wuhan Open quarterfinal (Sabalenka), the Cincinnati Open quarterfinal (Rybakina), and the Berlin Open (Sabalenka).
Sabalenka has led as the WTA World No. 1 from wire to wire this year. She has a singles record of 63-11 with four singles titles (including one Grand Slam at the US Open). Meanwhile, Rybakina has a singles record of 57-19 with two singles titles. She is currently the World No. 6.
Streaming and Television Listings
Tennis fans in the United States can watch the 2025 WTA Finals championship match exclusively on Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app. The Tennis Channel had listed its programming schedule for each day of the tournament online.
However, fans outside of the United States can find their television and streaming listings on the WTA website.
Prize Money
Sabalenka and Rybakina will compete for $15.5 million in record prize money at the event, with an undefeated singles champion earning an unprecedented $5.235 million. In addition to winning the biggest prize in the history of women's sports, the victorious singles champion will earn 1,500 rankings points and lift the Billie Jean King Trophy.
Odds
Currently, Sabalenka is considered the favorite over Rybakina. The line is Sabalenka (-178) and Rybakina (+146), according to FanDuel.
