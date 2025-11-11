Serena Williams Honored at Baby2Baby Gala for Maternal Health Work

The greatest women's tennis player of all time continues to win awards. While Serena Williams is no longer dominating the WTA, she is earning recognition for her maternal health advocacy.

Williams was honored with the "Giving Tree Award" at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell for being a longtime champion of maternal health. The star-studded evening raised a record-breaking $18 million to support Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials to children in need.

Presenters of the evening included Ciara, Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Kerry Washington, Malin Akerman, Olivia Munn, and Alicia Keys, who presented Serena Williams with the "Giving Tree Award."

More than 800 guests attended the annual event, including Hollywood talent and executives, business leaders, and philanthropists who helped raise more than $18 million to support Baby2Baby's mission.

Over the last 14 years, the organization has provided over half a billion critical items, including diapers, formula, and clothing, to children living in poverty across the country.

Each year, Baby2Baby honors a public figure who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need with the "Giving Tree Award." This year, Williams earned the high honor for being a longtime champion of maternal health, particularly Black maternal health.

The award was presented to her by Alicia Keys, who said, "Her lengthy list of professional achievements is only matched by the equally long list of her work to make the world better."

Williams said during her acceptance speech, "Baby2Baby isn't just doing important work. They're saving lives, they're restoring hope, and giving families a chance to survive and a chance to thrive. I am proud to stand with an organization led by women, built by women, and driven by women."

She added, "Baby2Baby is leading this movement and showing us what's possible when compassion needs action."

After receiving her award, Williams discussed the importance of athletes using their platform with Serve On SI, "I can't answer for anyone. I think it's for me. And I try to use my platform when I can. You know, obviously not 100% of the time, but I think it should be very authentic. Now with technology, we have lots of different opportunities to use different platforms that we didn't have before."

To close out the evening's program, Board Members Jessica Alba and Ciara thanked the room for their generous contributions and brought the crowd to their feet to welcome the gala's special musical performer, Ludacris.

The multiplatinum rapper, actor, and philanthropist performed hits, "All I Do Is Win," "Stand Up," and "Yeah!," "Glamorous," "How Low Can You Go," "Shake Your Money Maker," and more. D-Nice kept guests dancing throughout the after-party to celebrate Baby2Baby's biggest night of the year.

Sponsors for the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala include title sponsor Paul Mitchell, as well as Summer Fridays, Merck for Mothers, and Dave.

The gala also featured a Baby2Baby portrait studio shot by Dennis Gocer. The Baby2Baby Gala was produced by Best Events and creative directed by Zaid Arriola.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News