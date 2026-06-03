Shnaider Shocks Sabalenka in Seismic Roland Garros Upset

There is something in the air at this year's Roland-Garros.

Just six days after the men's World No. 1 and overwhelming favourite for the title astonishingly relinquished a two-set and 5-1 lead to exit the tournament in one of the biggest upsets in recent Grand Slam history, the women's leading player has now suffered a similarly seismic defeat.

In Jannik Sinner's case, illness and sweltering conditions played their part in the Italian's untimely demise, decimating his physicality just at the point that he stepped up to serve for the match. For Aryna Sabalenka today, it was the considerable level of wind whipping around Court Phillipe-Chatrier that proved the decisive factor in yet another stunning upset across a tournament that has been littered with them.

It has been an astonishing Roland-Garros. As seeds tumbled at an unprecedented regularity across both the men's and women's singles draws, Sabalenka served as the last remaining beacon of stability as she readily brushed aside her first four opponents without the drop of a set to reach a 14th straight Grand Slam quarter-final.

Schnaider's Big Moment

With the opening set secured, and a 5-4 lead in the second, the World No. 1 and four-time major champion needed only to hold serve against Diana Shnaider to ensure safe passage into her third French Open semi-final. What transpired instead was a total collapse in form as the Belarusian's game fell apart with startling rapidity.

From 5-3 up in that second stanza, Sabalenka failed to win another game, as her opponent broke twice to steal the set, before accelerating to 6-0 in the decider, turning this match on its head with a run of 10 consecutive games without reply to power into a maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

"Well, honestly I am speechless. Super happy. Obviously, today tough conditions with the wind," Shnaider told the crowd in her on-court interview.

"Obviously, the first time playing in an arena - super nervous. So definitely a lot of nerves. The first set was trying to adjust to her game, trying to figure out how to play.

"Definitely a super special win. I feel like in the third set I finally found my rhythm and how to play and where to be a bit more. The third set was the one I should be aiming for from the beginning. Super happy to finish on a good note. Super special tournament for me here."

Sabalenka Sinks to Disappointing Clay-Court Finish

Much credit should rightly go to Shnaider for the manner in which she turned this result around. A gifted opponent, whose unique left-handed game always provides a tricky obstacle, the Russian maintained impressive poise while on the cusp of one of the biggest Grand Slam upsets in recent years.

Not only did she deal with the difficult, blustery conditions much better than her more experienced opponent, but she has also backed up an already hugely impressive victory over big-hitting Madison Keys with the greatest win of her career.

Yet, it is hard to escape the sense that this result will largely be defined by the uncharacteristic nature in which Sabalenka completely crumbled at the finish line.

The Belarusian has been in typically scintillating form again this season, taking titles in Brisbane, Indian Wells, and Miami, as well as finishing as a close runner-up to Elena Rybakina in Melbourne at the start of the year.

Across this particular clay-court swing, however, perhaps the warning signs should already have been flashing for Sabalenka. The World No. 1 suffered eyebrow-raising exits in both Madrid and Rome, losing to Hailey Baptiste and Sorana Cirstea in the quarter-finals and second round, respectively.

Both are very dangerous players who are in especially fine form. But, given the nature of this loss in Paris, those defeats now provide a deeper context in the wider story of Sabalenka's disappointing clay-court season.

There will be little time for an inquest with her team - although one shall surely take place in earnest - before the grass-court season arrives, where Sabalenka's devastating serve will once again be at its potent best.

However, after yet another superb opening three months of the season, the 2026 European clay-court swing is one that the imperious Belarusian may already be eager to forget.